What You Should Know About iBeacon Technology

Bluetooth beacons are a technology that sticks out when looking for ways to increase engagement and revenue for physical establishments. And once you get started, you'll be bombarded with terms like iBeacon, Eddystone, and BLE beacons, which might intimidate a novice.

Let's go over each phrase, starting with iBeacon technology.

What is iBeacon?

iBeacon technology enables your smartphone or app to communicate with nearby Bluetooth beacons that have detailed information about the location or type of content near the beacon. iBeacon is a technology that allows smartphones to receive notifications directly from an iBeacon, thus enhancing the mobile app experience.

For example, when you walk into a store and an iBeacon is present, your smartphone will send you coupons and other information about that store. iBeacon is a proximity-based technology that focuses on the "physical" world.

It helps bring an added layer of functionality and intelligence to a specific location or venue by delivering push notifications and content directly to users' mobile devices based on their proximity. iBeacons are a perfect tool for marketers as they can create better customized and more targeted content to engage with their customers.

How Does iBeacon Work?

The iBeacon protocol allows beacons to broadcast a serial ID number, thanks to Apple's iBeacon technology. An appropriate phone app must detect this signal.

Scanning the smartphone for a signal without an app is not feasible. The standard iBeacon for BLE advertising provides four critical pieces of information:

● Unique Universal Identifier (UUID):

This UUID provides general information about the beacon, such as

who owns it or the company's name.

● Major:

It gives the general position of the beacon. This beacon, for example, may be found at store#11.

● Minor:

It provides you with the precise location of the beacon. This beacon, for example, may be found in aisle 5.

● Tx Power:

The signal's intensity is referred to here. It may determine the distance between the beacon and the devices.

What Is the Range of iBeacon?

iBeacon is a wireless Bluetooth LE technology that determines the physical proximity between two devices. iBeacons have a short-range and can broadcast signals up to 50m (164 ft).

It can make interactive mobile applications work efficiently by providing location-specific information in real-time.

iBeacon beacons can transmit for up to 70 meters (230 ft) on average. Long-range beacons, for example, may transmit up to 300 meters (984 ft) away. Different beacons might be used depending on the use case.

How Does iBeacon Determine the Smartphone's Location?

The iBeacon system consists of Bluetooth low-energy transmitters. These transmitters are activated and ready to send a signal when they receive an inquiry from an app on the smartphone. The transmitter sends back a unique identifier called a UUID (Universally Unique Identifier) in response to the inquiry.

An application running on the smartphone interprets this UUID as a specific location or a range of locations. And since iBeacon data can be sent in response to an inquiry, iBeacon can send information with no action required by the user after it receives location data from your smartphone. The smartphone will then receive any relevant information

that the smart business has decided upon, such as offers on products or deals.

This technology can send notifications, reminders, or promotions based on the customer's location in the store or shopping mall.

What Are the Latest iBeacon Applications?

iBeacon technology is used in various industries for a variety of applications.

Some iBeacon Applications

Asset Tracking: The iBeacon technology has advanced by leaps and bounds when it comes to asset tracking. To track assets, many corporations have begun to use iBeacon-compliant beacons.

Navigation: Inside campuses, retail malls, and airports, Apple's iBeacon technology is routinely utilized to assist navigation. Even NASA has installed iBeacon hardware on its on-campus bicycles to help with navigation and to keep track of their bikes.

Digital Scavenger Hunts: When creating digital scavenger hunts in shopping malls or by local companies to boost foot traffic, iBeacon technology is also used.

How Much Do iBeacon Compliant Beacons Cost?

The iBeacon technology is becoming more and more popular. There are now so many companies looking to purchase iBeacon compliant beacons for their business that it can sometimes be confusing where you can get them, how much iBeacon compliant beacons cost, and who is offering them.

The current price of the iBeacon comes in at around $35. The pricing may vary depending on the manufacturer and the type of beacon that you purchase. Some beacons cost less than $15, while others are priced as much as $100.

Which Brands Are Using iBeacon Technology?

The iBeacon is an emerging form of location-based technology that can be used to improve the in-store customer shopping experience. The technology is still new, but brands are already using it creatively to promote products and make shopping easier.

● Apple

Apple utilizes iBeacon technology in all of its retail outlets, unsurprisingly. They may give consumers information about their order progress,

repair appointments, and Genius bar appointments using the Apple iBeacon.

● Macy's

To transmit coupons, discounts, and product recommendations to

customers, Macy's installed iBeacon hardware in all of its locations.

● Estée Lauder

Estée Lauder is continuously developing new ways to engage its

customers. Its latest development, iBeacon technology, enables it to send

messages to customers' mobile devices when they walk past an Estée Lauder store. They can even personalize these messages according to the customer's previous shopping trends.

● Sephora

To improve the in-store customer experience and reward regular customers, Sephora installed BLE beacons in all of its locations. If a consumer has added a product to their cart and it is available at their store, the Sephora app will alert them.

Final Words

No matter how you look at it, iBeacon technology is here to stay. It has been around for a while now, and even though it has many advantages and a few disadvantages, it keeps growing as new developers join the game every day.

@ norahjames. by Norah James Norah James is a Digital Marketer. She's an expert in digital marketing, content marketing, and lead generation. Read my stories