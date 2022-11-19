🎮 What We Learned From the VR Gaming Market

GM.
What was the favorite game of Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple?
Our friends at Newzoo dropped a +40-page report on the VR gaming market, and we read it like good boys.
Here are the 3 things we learned:
1/ The VR market has been enjoying a nice resurgence since 2020.
When in 2014, Facebook bought Oculus, many investors became interested in VR.
But the hardware was still expensive, so the market was small.
As a result, developers didn't want to create content for that space.
So the market remained small due to a lack of content.
But now, things are different.
Meta has been mass-producing cheap VR headsets, and there's more VR content.
And more players are building on and for VR.
2/ The VR space is growing rapidly
According to the report, the VR hardware install base is expanding:
Also, VR game revenues are projected to double in the next three years. 🤯
3/ VR had its first AAA game
Half-Life: Alyx could be called the first mass VR game success.
It sold over 2 million units worldwide, taking advantage of the Half-Life IP.
The game makes it easy for players to interact with the environment, allowing them to immerse themselves in the game.
Our take:
These numbers show that while the market is tanking, the interest in VR gaming is only increasing.
Curious to see which web3/crypto title will penetrate the VR market, becoming the first mass-market AAA web3 VR game.
Heroic Story gets funding to build an RPG platform for Web3.
Walker Labs released a new teaser trailer for its Metaverse game, Walker World.
Tetris
