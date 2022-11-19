Search icon
    🎮 What We Learned From the VR Gaming Market

    Newzoo dropped a +40-page report on the VR gaming market. VR game revenues are projected to double in the next three years. Half-Life: Alyx could be called the first mass VR game success. Heroic Story gets funding to build an RPG platform for Web3. Walker Labs released a new teaser trailer for its Metaverse game, and more players are building on and for VR.

    GM.


    It's Crypto Player One, the first and only daily newsletter on crypto gaming.


    We are finishing the week off with:


    • Daily Trivia.
    • Three insights into the VR market.
    • In Other News.

    Daily Trivia

    What was the favorite game of Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple?


    Scroll down to find out the answer.

    Three Insights From The VR Gaming Market

    Our friends at Newzoo dropped a +40-page report on the VR gaming market, and we read it like good boys.


    Here are the 3 things we learned:


    1/ The VR market has been enjoying a nice resurgence since 2020.


    When in 2014, Facebook bought Oculus, many investors became interested in VR.


    But the hardware was still expensive, so the market was small.


    As a result, developers didn't want to create content for that space.


    So the market remained small due to a lack of content.


    But now, things are different.


    Meta has been mass-producing cheap VR headsets, and there's more VR content.


    And more players are building on and for VR.


    2/ The VR space is growing rapidly


    According to the report, the VR hardware install base is expanding:


    image

    Also, VR game revenues are projected to double in the next three years. 🤯


    image


    3/ VR had its first AAA game


    Half-Life: Alyx could be called the first mass VR game success.


    It sold over 2 million units worldwide, taking advantage of the Half-Life IP.


    The game makes it easy for players to interact with the environment, allowing them to immerse themselves in the game.


    Our take:


    These numbers show that while the market is tanking, the interest in VR gaming is only increasing.


    Curious to see which web3/crypto title will penetrate the VR market, becoming the first mass-market AAA web3 VR game.

    In Other News

    Heroic Story gets funding to build an RPG platform for Web3.

    Walker Labs released a new teaser trailer for its Metaverse game, Walker World.

    Answer

    Tetris

    Photo by Maxim Hopman on Unsplash

