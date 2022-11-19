🎮 What We Learned From the VR Gaming Market

Newzoo dropped a +40-page report on the VR gaming market. VR game revenues are projected to double in the next three years. Half-Life: Alyx could be called the first mass VR game success. Heroic Story gets funding to build an RPG platform for Web3. Walker Labs released a new teaser trailer for its Metaverse game, and more players are building on and for VR. We are finishing the week off with: The first and only daily newsletter on crypto gaming.

GM.





It's Crypto Player One, the first and only daily newsletter on crypto gaming.





We are finishing the week off with:





Daily Trivia.

Three insights into the VR market.

In Other News.

Daily Trivia

What was the favorite game of Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple?





Scroll down to find out the answer.

Three Insights From The VR Gaming Market

Our friends at Newzoo dropped a +40-page report on the VR gaming market, and we read it like good boys.





Here are the 3 things we learned:





1/ The VR market has been enjoying a nice resurgence since 2020.





When in 2014, Facebook bought Oculus, many investors became interested in VR.





But the hardware was still expensive, so the market was small.





As a result, developers didn't want to create content for that space.





So the market remained small due to a lack of content.





But now, things are different.





Meta has been mass-producing cheap VR headsets, and there's more VR content.





And more players are building on and for VR.





2/ The VR space is growing rapidly





According to the report, the VR hardware install base is expanding:





Also, VR game revenues are projected to double in the next three years. 🤯









3/ VR had its first AAA game





Half-Life: Alyx could be called the first mass VR game success.





It sold over 2 million units worldwide, taking advantage of the Half-Life IP.





The game makes it easy for players to interact with the environment, allowing them to immerse themselves in the game.





Our take:





These numbers show that while the market is tanking, the interest in VR gaming is only increasing.





Curious to see which web3/crypto title will penetrate the VR market, becoming the first mass-market AAA web3 VR game.

In Other News

Heroic Story gets funding to build an RPG platform for Web3.

Walker Labs released a new teaser trailer for its Metaverse game, Walker World.

Answer

Tetris

New to the Newsletter?

Sign up to get the first and only daily newsletter on web3 gaming — it’s free!

Photo by Maxim Hopman on Unsplash