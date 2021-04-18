Search icon
Start Writing
Mysterium Network adDownload Mysterium Crypto VPN
Hackernoon logoWhat was your favorite video game of 2020? by@joseh

What was your favorite video game of 2020?

April 18th 2021 new story
Jose Hacker Noon profile picture

@josehJose

Writer and member of the gaming fellowship. Loves games, movies and comics. Also loves talking in the third person

2020 was a rollercoaster for gaming. Major titles were pushed back, some came out and were bombarded with glitches. But there were also a lot of great games that came out. In this slogging post, we discuss our favorite games that came out in 2020.

This Slogging thread by Jose Hernandez, Limarc Ambalina, JeffreyHarris and Nicolas Ng occurred in slogging's official #gaming channel, and has been edited for readability.

Jose HernandezApr 14, 2021, 10:29 PM
What was your favorite game of 2020?
Limarc AmbalinaApr 16, 2021, 3:56 PM
The Walking Dead Saints and Sinners

Limarc AmbalinaApr 16, 2021, 3:57 PM
You can check out my podcast with the creators here: https://hackernoon.com/the-making-of-the-walking-dead-saints-and-sinners-or-skydance-interactive-podcast-ur3o3w3e
But it is one of the best games I've played in VR. It uses the VR as a storytelling medium so well. I would say I liked this game more than I liked Half Life Alyx
Jose HernandezApr 16, 2021, 4:48 PM
I’ve never played a VR game, but I would love to. Would you say that this game is VR-beginner friendly?
Limarc AmbalinaApr 16, 2021, 11:51 PM
Would I say that Saints & Sinners is VR friendly? Yeah I'd say so. It takes some getting used to, but it's a great introduction to what VR can do and very cool mechanics.
JeffreyHarrisApr 16, 2021, 6:47 PM
Ghost of Tsushima. That's more in line with what I look for in a video game. Doom Eternal was great too. There were quite a few good new games in 2020, but Ghost of Tsushima was jaw-dropping.

Nicolas NgApr 16, 2021, 7:18 PM
I really enjoyed GoT but I'll throw out a curveball and say Project Wingman. It's basically a fan-made Ace Combat with better mechanics and a story as bizarre and incoherent as anything Ace Combat has made. The sound, the music and basically every part of it is better than it has a right to be, considering that it was made by three people.
Jose HernandezApr 16, 2021, 8:51 PM
Jeffrey, I've been meaning to play Ghost of Tsushima but I haven't gotten around to it. I do agree with you that Doom Eternal was great. It managed to stay close to the first game while also expanding on it
Jose HernandezApr 16, 2021, 10:10 PM
Nicolas, I've never heard of Project Wingman but it looks incredible!
Jose HernandezApr 16, 2021, 10:16 PM
My favorite game of 2020 would probably have to be Doom Eternal. I loved the first one, and the second one didn't let me down. Mixing puzzles along with the run and gun aspects of the game made for a fun time.

Limarc AmbalinaApr 16, 2021, 11:52 PM
Hmmm I've never been a big Doom fan, but definitely interested in giving Doom VR a shot haha

Jose Hacker Noon profile picture
by Jose @joseh. Writer and member of the gaming fellowship. Loves games, movies and comics. Also loves talking in the third person Read my stories
Related Stories
Subject Matter
Slogging: Slack Blogging App by @Slogging.com
#promoted
What is your favorite video game movie? by @joseh
#movies
What Inspired us to Write About Games? by @jackboreham
#slogging
10 PSN Games and DLC to Buy Before The Store Shuts Down Forever by @bryoreotendo2021
#gaming
5 Roblox Anime Games to Get Lost In by @nicolasng
#roblox
Godzilla Battle Line Receives New Gameplay Trailer & Key Art by @wheeljack84
#godzilla

Tags

#slogging#gaming-fellowship#blogging-fellowship#ghost-of-tsushima#project-wingman#the-walking-dead#doom-eternal#video-games
Join Hacker Noon

Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.