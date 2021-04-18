What was your favorite video game of 2020?

2020 was a rollercoaster for gaming. Major titles were pushed back, some came out and were bombarded with glitches. But there were also a lot of great games that came out. In this slogging post, we discuss our favorite games that came out in 2020.

This Slogging thread by Jose Hernandez, Limarc Ambalina, JeffreyHarris and Nicolas Ng occurred in slogging's official #gaming channel, and has been edited for readability.

Jose Hernandez What was your favorite game of 2020?

Limarc Ambalina The Walking Dead Saints and Sinners

But it is one of the best games I've played in VR. It uses the VR as a storytelling medium so well. I would say I liked this game more than I liked Half Life Alyx You can check out my podcast with the creators here: https://hackernoon.com/the-making-of-the-walking-dead-saints-and-sinners-or-skydance-interactive-podcast-ur3o3w3e

Jose Hernandez I’ve never played a VR game, but I would love to. Would you say that this game is VR-beginner friendly?

Limarc Ambalina Would I say that Saints & Sinners is VR friendly? Yeah I'd say so. It takes some getting used to, but it's a great introduction to what VR can do and very cool mechanics.

JeffreyHarris Ghost of Tsushima. That's more in line with what I look for in a video game. Doom Eternal was great too. There were quite a few good new games in 2020, but Ghost of Tsushima was jaw-dropping.

Nicolas Ng Project Wingman. It's basically a fan-made Ace Combat with better mechanics and a story as bizarre and incoherent as anything Ace Combat has made. The sound, the music and basically every part of it is better than it has a right to be, considering that it was made by three people. I really enjoyed GoT but I'll throw out a curveball and say.

Jose Hernandez Jeffrey, I've been meaning to play Ghost of Tsushima but I haven't gotten around to it. I do agree with you that Doom Eternal was great. It managed to stay close to the first game while also expanding on it

Jose Hernandez Nicolas, I've never heard of Project Wingman but it looks incredible!

Jose Hernandez Doom Eternal. I loved the first one, and the second one didn't let me down. Mixing puzzles along with the run and gun aspects of the game made for a fun time. My favorite game of 2020 would probably have to be

Limarc Ambalina Hmmm I've never been a big Doom fan, but definitely interested in giving Doom VR a shot haha

