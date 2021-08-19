What Personal Details Are You Sharing Without Knowing?

A surprising amount of people actually do know they "over-share" information, but seem to think it is alright, it isn't like Google/Facebook/Microsoft/whoever would be able to do anything with it anyway. This type of data was what managed Cambridge Analytica to successfully target large groups of people with just the right type of message triggers that made them vote in particular ways, in a controlled fashion. But enough of the doom and gloom, let's do something else: go to this website and let it load fully: https://www.whatismyip.com/my-ip-information/