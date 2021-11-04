Search icon
Being 'Chief Geek' and Running 15 Websites with Noonies Nominee Mathias Hellquist

Being 'Chief Geek' and Running 15 Websites with Noonies Nominee Mathias Hellquist

Mathias Hellquist is the ‘Chief Geek’ of ‘Ideas That Work’ and the “Chief Geek*’s’ thoughts and opinions on Decentralization, Privacy and Infosec. Hellquist has been nominated in the following categories, please do check out these award pages and vote for the best contributor of the year at the 2021 Noonies award. He believes that the most exciting technology of the present is Decentralsization and Privacy related topics because of the challenges they pose when trying to meet both scalability and business goals.
@hellquist
Mathias Hellquist

Writer of blog/newsletter. Tech Director. Likes Privacy, Productivity, Infosec, Death Metal, Photography and good UX.

by Mathias Hellquist @hellquist.Writer of blog/newsletter. Tech Director. Likes Privacy, Productivity, Infosec, Death Metal, Photography and good UX.
#big-data#data-security#vpn#privacy#information-security#noonies-nominees#interview#noonies2021#web-monetization
