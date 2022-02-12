What NFT Wallet Are You Sporting?





Ready to start investing in NFTs? You’ll need to start with a crypto wallet, but which wallet do you use? When you're dealing with NFT’s, it's important to use a wallet that is designed specifically for NFT transactions. This will allow you to buy, sell, trade, and display your NFT’s with ease.

What should you look for in an NFT Wallet?

It’s important you take a step back and decide what your NFT goals are. There are tons of different wallets each catering to different users.





Here are some things you should look out for:

Compatibility with your NFT marketplace and blockchain of choice.

Does it meet your platform needs? Some hot wallets are only available as a browser extension, mobile wallet, or both.

What NFT security features are in place to keep your collection safe from hackers? Is it compatible with a hardware wallet?





Now that we’ve established some things you should look for, here's a breakdown of the most popular NFT wallets: MetaMask, Coinbase, and Trust Wallet.





And don't forget, you don't always need to just choose one. Spreading your digital assets across multiple wallets is better than keeping all your eggs in one basket.





So, without further ado, let's take a closer look at each of these wallets.

MetaMask

MetaMask is one of the most popular Ethereum wallets available, and it's perfect for NFT transactions. It has a user-friendly interface that allows you to send and receive NFT’s with ease.





MetaMask also supports decentralized applications (dApps), so you can participate in all the latest crypto games and DeFi apps. Once you’ve done some browsing and have purchased your NFT, the mobile app has a nice way of organizing your collection.





One of the downsides of MetaMask is that your NFT’s are only displayed on the mobile app. They are currently working on a way to add it to the browser extension, but that’s not yet available.





Take Home: If you're looking for an NFT wallet that offers a wide range of tools and features, then MetaMask might be your best bet.

Coinbase Wallet

Coinbase Wallet is a great option for those looking to store NFTs. It's an Ethereum-based wallet that also features an expansive dApp browser to link you to the most popular NFT marketplaces. Many people use Coinbase as their crypto exchange, so downloading their wallet gives you a convenient way to go from cash to NFT in a few simple steps.





A lot of people are also anxiously awaiting for the Coinbase NFT marketplace to launch. This will give this wallet a huge market advantage.





Take Home: If you're looking for an all-inclusive hot wallet with lots of different tools at your disposal then Coinbase Wallet might be worth considering!

TrustWallet

TrustWallet is a popular and well-established mobile wallet that's perfect for NFT transactions. What sets Trust Wallet apart from the others is how it supports Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain (BSC) NFT’s.





TrustWallet has a lot going for it. Like some of the others, it is a decentralized wallet which means the user is in control of their own digital assets. The information is not stored in a central location where hackers can invade. The caveat is that you are responsible for keeping them safe and if you lose your safe phrases there is no one available to recover it.





The biggest downside for Trust Wallet is that the dApp browser is no longer integrated with iOS users. Unfortunately, due to some issues with Apple guidelines, the dApp browser has been disabled (but still fine with Android). You can still access it, but will need to download something like WalletConnect in order for this feature to work.





Take Home: Trust Wallet is a great and popular option to nicely organize and conduct your NFT transactions.





Like I said above, it may be a good idea to have multiple wallets for an extra layer of security. But, to start off, you really can’t go wrong with any of the above mentioned wallets. You may also want to consider a hard wallet for the extra layer of security.

I’ve chosen my wallet, now what?

Now that you’ve decided on what digital NFT wallet will work best for you, you’re ready to buy some altcoin and get investing. The world of NFT’s is expanding more than ever, with multiple ways to display your collectibles. Use them as your social media profile pics or print a physical version for personal use. The limit does not exist.







