Your Airdrop 'Dust' Can Finally Be Useful—Thanks to This Ingenious Protocol

Specifically, in the first part, we'll discuss decentralization, and in the second, we'll move on to fragmentation. So, let's get started!
But what about decentralization, the very principle that everything was
In our view, decentralization can be broken down into several aspects or, more accurately, levels, if we combine various networks, ecosystems, protocols, and decentralized applications into a unified whole:
We understand that it's easier to determine a system's importance based on the amount of locked funds, but this carries three major forms of deception:
To shed even more light on the situation, we invite you to review the statistics below.
Graph #01. Hacks by DeFiLama statistics:
What gets hacked most often? Not a comprehensive list:
Let's see an example of bridges hacking (Graph #02):
$1.3 billion in direct losses: and that’s not all, it’s just for 2022. $1,300,000,000 is an entire market, and there are also rug pull schemes, direct scams, and other activities that revolve around TVL. The larger something is, the greater the desire to steal from it.
Alright, the problem is clear. But is there a solution? There is, and not just as an idea, but in its implementation as well.
To start with, a bit of theory: we can try to describe several approaches to decentralized liquidity (DL), and from there, conclude that there are at least a few methods for practical DL implementation:
Now, let’s try to describe DL in a specific implementation.
“Keeping in mind all said above we can exactly name at least two the 'bottlenecks' of the Envelop protocol (older versions): (i)the entire collateral for wNFTs was stored in a single contract. This also led to additional costs, as (ii)the contract had to maintain a registry of issued wNFTs, including the composition and volume of collateral for each wNFT.
To move toward truly decentralized liquidity (DL), we need to conceive its ideal model. In our view, the more addresses with a non-zero balance of a given asset are exists, the higher its degree of decentralization takes place. From this perspective (storage location), a multitude of EOAs that have approved the use of a certain amount of a particular asset forms an ideal pool (see point 2.1 above).
However, EOAs themselves have architectural limitations. For example, EOA 1 cannot delegate to another EOA 2 the right to spend its balance of the native network coin (in an EVM network).
More than a year ago, an interesting proposal for improvement was submitted to the Ethereum community: ERC-6551: Non-fungible Token Bound Accounts. The authors suggested using a Minimal Proxy Contract (ERC-1167) as a smart wallet, with an NFT confirming ownership of this wallet.
In the new version of the Envelop protocol, we tried to take another step forward—and a slight step to the side :). We decided not to complicate the proxy contract itself but instead turned its implementation into an NFT contract with a single token: the Envelop Singleton NFT.
Thus, in the new version of the Envelope protocol, wNFT is the both simultaneously: a pool and a wallet . Additionally, there is no longer reason to maintain a collateral registry for each wNFT.
Everything were ever transferred to this contract address will be considered as the collateral for the wNFT.
This wNFT structure allows for the construction of new properties and mechanisms for DeFi dApps, including pools.
For example, Most of readers familiar with trouble to manage balances of low-liquidity tokens received from various airdrops. Even if you’re lucky enough to find a pool where you can sell this 'dust,' the cost of gas for approval + swap will likely make the transaction costly.
If you participate in such activities with an Envelop wNFT wallet, the cost of transferring ownership of all these assets would be reduced to the cost of transferring your wNFT (which, as a reminder, is a wallet-as-well) to another address.
Now, imagine transferring such wNFT with 'dust' to the balance of another wNFT wallet. Logically that could be called a pool. But actually the balances of all assets are distributed. Like a Christmas tree with ornaments, each ornament represents a wNFT wallet.
'ornaments' hang on the same tree, wNFT wallets belong to one wNFT pool. We could extend this Christmas metaphor further when Santa comes into the picture, but we’ll leave that enjoyable task to our readers. Let's just note that the balance records in ERC20 contracts did not change during "hanging toys on the Christmas tree"...
Of course, this is just a rough draft of the architecture. But we hope we've managed to explain the idea. This is why we believe the Envelop Protocol V2 is a step toward TRUE DL”.
#03: DL's overall defense scheme:
The essence of the scheme is that we gradually increase the complexity of DL (decentralized liquidity):
Of course, this approach won’t protect us from 0-day vulnerabilities, but it doesn’t need to. It is aimed at preventing a much larger number of classic attacks, which are the primary source of harm for DeFi projects and the broader crypto ecosystem.
Additionally, standard security measures are also applicable here, from open-source code and community audits to security audits by leading firms, and incorporating protective mechanisms already developed in DeFi.
In addition to the external protection scheme - there is also an internal one. #04:
The essence of the scheme is that, at each step, we add layers of protection:
Of course, both external and internal layers, as we repeat, can be hacked, like anything in this world, but it’s far more difficult than with centralized liquidity. We demonstrated this in the diagram. Chart #05 DL vs. CL (Trust & Time):
The essence of the two graphs above is that trust in centralized protocols grows faster over time, but as a result, we end up with high TVL figures, meaning that a single hack can devastate the entire ecosystem. The old rule of 'not putting all your eggs in one basket' doesn’t apply here and is even rejected. At the same time, we can look at these same graphs from a different perspective.
#06 DL vs. CL (Liquidity & Time):
As we can see, the increase in liquidity in this case is more evenly distributed and even in case of overlapping of a number of projects, applications, protocols, services - remains at a much higher level of decentralization than in the case of CL (centralized liquidity).
In our opinion, the near future will see liquidity decentralization on one hand and fragmentation on the other, leading to increased competition—both of which will play a key role in shaping ecosystems.
In light of this, we will further explore the second aspect (liquidity fragmentation). For now, that's all—stay tuned!
P.S. Interestingly, while this article was being written (over the course of 3 months), Squarespace was hacked, impacting hundreds of crypto projects of various scales. A clear example of liquidity decentralization in action!