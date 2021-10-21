What Movie or TV Show has the Best CGI?

Cinema development through the decades, especially in terms of visual effects, is astounding. CGI, or computer-generated imagery, is a constant in today's movie industry, from dramas to blockbusters, bringing the imaginary to life.

In this Slogging thread, we discuss the best CGI in movies, tv shows and video games.

This Slogging thread by Mónica Freitas, Petar.btc, Rosemary ONeill, Limarc Ambalina and Jack Boreham occurred in slogging's official #random channel, and has been edited for readability.

Let's start a fight in this thread. What movie or tv show has the best CGI?

What do you think? Limarc Ambalina Jack Boreham

petar.btc

What do you mean by the best CGI? The most realistic or futuristic, or something else...

I thought the Life of Pi movie did a great job rendering a live tiger. When I heard they were going to make a movie out of that book, I was super skeptical, but I think they pulled it off well.

There are so many to choose from. The ones that stick out in my mind are Avatar (it was mind-blowing in Imax 3D).

And Final Fantasy 7 Advent Children https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tvAa9TpPE1w

I think mine has to be the Mandalorian. The amount of special effects and CGI used in the series is mind-blowing, using multiple LED screens. Techniques like this have been used for the Lion King remake and other projects. The below link goes into more detail.



https://www.google.co.uk/amp/s/www.redsharknews.com/production/item/6963-the-mandalorian-is-totally-redefines-cgi-for-television%3fhs_amp=true

Petar.btc I think that depends on your preferences. For me, I'd say it's the one that brings the "fantastical" to life. For example, The Lord Of The Rings. Are there more ambitious movies when it comes to CGI? Nowadays, absolutely, but TLOTR is one that still holds up very well today.

Rosemary ONeill oh absolutely, most of it was CGI, and you don't even think about that when you see the movie. With movies like In the Heart of the Sea, it feels less natural. Is there another movie within the same style with good CGI you'd recommend? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Rm-R7cHRSo

Limarc Ambalina Avatar was for sure one of the most ambitious in terms of motion-capture-based CGI. The extent of CGI is so massive even James Cameron calls "Avatar" an animation movie. https://www.cartoonbrew.com/artist-rights/after-a-decade-james-cameron-finally-admits-that-avatar-is-animated-183990.html

Jack Boreham for sure. It kept the work from the whole Star Wars universe and built on top of it. The prequels were massive artworks of special effects, "The Mandalorian" definitely kept that tendency with CGI. Though, I didn't know that they had gone fully digital for the movie production (no sets, etc). This reminds me of the series "Dune" - I think they might try to offer that same feel with their CGI.

Mónica Freitas yes LOTR's Gollum was some amazing work. That is one of my favorite film series of all time. I think in a similar niche, obviously Game of Thrones has done some amazing CGI work as well

GoT's CGI is also one of my favorites in the realm of fantasy. The way they brought the dragon to life or even the white walkers. Even the battle scenes, like the ones we saw in the last season, were masterpieces.

The dragon was very good I agree!

Jack Boreham what examples of video game trailers or video game cutscene CGI resonated with you?

I wouldn't be a real fan if I didn't mention the last of us yet again



Limarc Ambalina Definitely this Destiny 2 trailer. The amount of lore packed into one trailer is ridiculous. The CGI is also pretty good.

