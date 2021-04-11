How AI Can Help You Make Your Videos Amazing

AI is taking over the video editing world—and with good reason.

AI-powered tools are transforming the editing process, allowing organizations to cut time, decrease costs, and increase output.

And those outcomes aren’t just nice to have. They’re becoming critical to a brand’s success, as video becomes the primary method through which customers want to hear from the brands they patronize.

If you’re not using an AI-powered video editing platform yet, here’s why you should.

AI allows you to create multiple versions of a single video in a fraction of the time it would take otherwise.

Brands have to post on multiple social channels and platforms, and what works well on IGTV doesn’t work on TikTok. And neither of those things quite fit what YouTube viewers want.

That means that video teams and, increasingly, marketing and social teams—who often have no real video editing experience—often have to grab and edit clips from a single video to create multiple, different versions.

It’s time-consuming, to say the least.

With an AI-powered video editing platform, however, teams can rely on the AI to split up their video into clips automatically, by looking for natural breaks or spaces where an edit could easily be made. Kamua, for example, is an AI-powered, cloud-based tool that can do this, drastically reducing the time it takes to create new videos. One company using the tool, AfroLand TV, was able to reduce the time it took to edit one 30-second video from two hours to less than 15 minutes.

AI tools make it easy to create a vertical video from a horizontal one.

One issue that video creators deal with regularly is transforming a horizontal video into a vertical one: a YouTube video into a clip for IGTV, for example.

This is important not only because customers are spending more and more time consuming video on multiple platforms, but because Millennials and Gen Z—Gen Z in particular—tend to watch mobile videos vertically.

However, changing the orientation of your video isn’t as easy as it might look, as any video editor knows. If all you do is change the dimensions, you’re liable to end up with subjects or focal points outside the frame in certain shots. Using an AI-powered tool that can automatically track a subject will not only reduce your editing time, but also make your videos look much more professional.

Your brand can benefit from built-in analytics.

Tools like Vimeo offer built-in analytics that can give you insights into your audience’s viewing behavior.

From where viewers are finding your videos, to at what point they start and stop watching, and more, engagement data can help you create much more effective, easily consumable and shareable videos.

You can automate the most tedious editing work.

Video creation is as much a science as it is an art. Creating a good video requires plenty of tedious, technical work that takes up huge amounts of time.

By automating some of this work through tools that can automatically do things like crossfades, remove black bars and letterboxes, and track objects for cropping, video editors and non-editors alike can focus more of their time on the creative, distribution, and analytics side of video creation.

Add captions automatically.

Captioned videos have up to 40 percent higher watch rates than uncaptioned videos, so the vast majority of brands are—smartly—using them.

But using an additional agency or organization to caption your videos after they’ve been created adds an additional time and expense, and can slow down your team’s workflow.

Some AI video tools include an auto-captioning feature that can streamline the video creation process, as well as speed up the time from concept to distribution.

In 2021, video marketing can make or break your brand’s reach. Investing in an AI video platform is a move that every brand should consider.

