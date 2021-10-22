What it Takes to Build the Factory of the Future (Infographic)

The first step to building a factory of the future is planning out resources. Rethinking manufacturing, production, and distribution could eliminate 45% of global emissions. Digital visualization of resource and process changes can help accelerate time to production in any scenario. The environment also stands to gain from changes in factory design, which can also be beneficial to the environment and to the company itself. The world of manufacturing is in constant flux, with disruption, innovation, and global connectivity working together to reshape how manufacturers deliver.

Companies don’t have to face the pressure alone. A world-class business platform can help them digitally transform your operations and prepare for what’s coming next. The first step to building a factory of the future is planning out resources. Define the plant layout, flow, assets, and resources needed to produce products efficiently and in a safe environment. Once resources are allocated in the planning environment, manufacturing should be examined next. Elaborate on the product and resource definition. Design a valid process plan and create work instructions that allow the company to meet their production goals. Digital visualization of resource and process changes can help accelerate time to production in any scenario. Leveraging the cloud allows this step to happen in any location as well.

With matters inside the factory planned out, the next place to examine is the supply chain. Supply chain planning and optimization works across all planning horizons. When a company is able to model, simulate, and optimize several alternative supply and production plans, they have a chance to minimize disruptions caused by unexpected issues. Given the state of global supply chains at this moment, pivoting to alternative methods of acquiring resources is a skill many companies are gaining on the fly. Those who succeed are rewarded by customers with pent-up demand for their products.

Building the factory of the future is beneficial to more parties than the company itself. The environment also stands to gain from changes in factory design.

Rethinking manufacturing, production, and distribution could eliminate 45% of global emissions. Just 5 areas of manufacturing could reduce emissions by an amount equal to eliminating all transportation. Efficiency and sustainability are increased by digitization, with new technologies like AI and IoT driving the change. End to end visibility cuts waste and non-value activity. Responsible waste management reduces cost while increased sustainability initiatives can drive even further innovation.