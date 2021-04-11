What is your favorite video game movie?

Writer and member of the gaming fellowship. Loves games, movies and comics. Also loves talking in the third person
With the Mortal Kombat movie premiering in a few weeks, we decided to take a look at our favorite video game movies. And also some video game movies that left something to be desired.
This Slack discussion by JeffreyHarris, Jack Boreham, Limarc Ambalina, Nicolas Ng, and I occurred in slogging's official #gaming channel, and has been edited for readability.
Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.