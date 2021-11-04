What is SOAR and How Does It Improve the Effectiveness of a SOC Team?

Site Color
Table of Contents:
SOAR, which stands for Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response, allows organizations to collect large amounts of data and alerts from a wide variety of sources. SOAR technologies help build automated processes to respond to low-level security events. SOAR technology helps execute, coordinate, and automate tasks between people and tools, allowing organizations to respond quickly to cyberattacks and to improve their overall cybersecurity posture.
SOAR tools focus on three key areas within security operations:
Working in security operations can be frustrating at times because of the overwhelming amount of alerts that come in. Analysts may not be able to get through all the alerts because it takes time to go through each one to determine if it is a genuine threat or a false positive and to provide the remediation steps.
Many SOC teams currently struggle with manual processes and do not have enough skilled people to solve the alerts. The current way the SOC team operates increases the chance of analysts missing important alerts and wastes time and resources spent on manual work.
The purpose of SOAR is to prioritize the overwhelming amount of alerts to improve efficiency by providing a standardized process for data aggregation.
This would help human and machine-level analysis by automating the detection and response process. Implementing SOAR is beneficial because it gives analysts more time to focus on the alerts that require more attention and deeper analysis. Many organizations are utilizing SOAR to help improve the effectiveness of their SOC team and overall cybersecurity posture.
Organizations today face many challenges, including a few listed below, and SOAR can help with some of these issues.
Here are some of the benefits of SOAR:
SOAR technologies can help automate some of the daily tasks performed by analysts within the SOC team. They save time by making sure that processes are handled efficiently to improve the organization’s productivity to address more incidents. Remember, the key is to work smarter, not harder.
SOAR helps SOC teams become more intelligent-driven by aggregating data from a variety of sources, including SIEM, firewalls, and intrusion detection systems. This will help analysts immensely to make better decisions regarding an incident.
Quick response is extremely important when investigating an incident to minimize the spread of the threat and disruption it can cause within an organization. SOAR aids in reducing the meantime to detect and mean time to respond by detecting and remediating alerts in minutes. Therefore consolidating all of your security tools into one platform that automatically identifies and resolves issues in real-time will help the SOC team react quicker and more intelligently to stop any potential breaches from spreading.
Using a centralized management system within a SOC team will better maintain regulatory and internal compliance.
SOAR and SIEM both want to resolve the same issue — a large amount of security information and events within an organization.
SOAR platforms include case management, standardization, workflow and analysis, and data collection, while SIEMs analyze log data from different sources for any security issues and alert analysts.
SOAR and SIEM can work together by having SIEM detect suspicious activities, therefore triggering alerts, while the SOAR solution responds to these alerts by triaging and taking the necessary remediation steps. SOAR solutions take SIEM’s response capabilities to a whole other level by automating responses.
SOAR can add value to a SIEM solution if the SIEM integrates SOAR functionalities to its solution.
Organizations today face many challenges, and as we can see, implementing SOAR would be very beneficial to the SOC team for many reasons. The overall goal of SOAR is to improve the SOC process and the productivity of the analysts in an efficient manner. SOAR platforms put everything in one centralized place to not waste any time or resources. Keep in mind that just because you implement SOAR does not mean that the problem is solved. SOAR is an additional technology added to help improve the effectiveness of a SOC team. It will still need to be monitored and tweaked occasionally by security personnel.