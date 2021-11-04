5 Common Identity and Access Management Security Risks

Site Color
Whether companies realize it or not, identity and access management systems are extremely important and should be properly secured. Identity and access management tools are what help protect confidential information from being accessed by unauthorized users.
IAM security threats have always existed; however, ever since the global pandemic, security breaches have become more apparent. Therefore, it is crucial for organizations to strengthen the security of their data and their identity and access management system. This article will explain what identity and access management is and what it does before going into further details of the five common identity management security risks. I hope that after reading this article, you have a better understanding of the security risks and how to mitigate these risks.
Table of Contents:
Identity and Access Management (IAM) ensures that employees in an organization have the right to access the resources they need to do their jobs. IAM systems allow an organization to be able to manage a wide variety of identities, including software, people, and hardware like IoT devices. It is a central place where organizations can manage employee apps without needing to log into each app as an admin.
IAM systems have the following functionalities:
Manage User Identities
Provisioning/Deprovisioning Users
Authenticating and Authorizing Users
Image reference
Reporting
Single Sign-On (SSO)
Excessive permissions occur when a user is granted more access than needed for their job. Being able to keep up with every user’s permission in an organization can be difficult because of how dynamic and complex it is. Every application and system may have its own permission model, which complicates assigning and removing permissions.
Excessive Permissions Example:
How to Mitigate this Risk
The best way to mitigate this risk is by only granting users access to what they need to do their jobs.
Misconfiguration occurs when a software or application is implemented incorrectly. Many misconfigurations are undetectable by the eye and are quite common. Due to the fact that they are undetectable, it made it an even bigger targets for attackers to exploit their way into the cloud environment. Threat actors can use misconfiguration to access sensitive information.
Misconfigurations Example:
How to Mitigate this Risk
Organizations must implement an identity and access management solution that can detect accidental and malicious misconfigurations.
It is difficult to control how data is shared via cloud services, and as a result, organizations may be unaware of the types of data being shared, including sensitive data.
Sharing Data Externally Example:
How to Mitigate this Risk
Organizations should find an identity and access management solution that consistently monitors the data that is sent out of the organization.
One of the biggest challenges the IT department faces in an organization is handling employees' permissions once they leave the company.
Offboarding Employees Example
How to Mitigate this Risk
This is easier said than done, but the best way to mitigate this risk is for IT departments to revoke the user’s access privileges and remove the user from the system once they have left the company. Introducing an end-of-life policy for your devices will prevent any future potential security breaches towards the organization. Make sure that the IT department follows the same set of steps every time an employee leaves an organization.
It is important for organizations to keep their applications up-to-date. These updates are crucial and help prevent your organization from potential security breaches.
As many organizations continue to transfer their data and services to the cloud, it is important that they strengthen their IAM systems. The cyberattacks against vulnerable IAM systems could result in permanent damage. Organizations should focus on what they can do to protect themselves and stay on top of new hacks.