    What Is Quantum Tech?

    Each quantum device relies on a mesh of engineering and physics to allow for better operations. The four types of quantum technology could have far-reaching uses in various fields. Experts predict quantum tech will become mainstream as early as 2024. Each type of quantum tech relies on quibits, which coders can utilize as 1s and 0s at the same time. The subatomic particles quantum tech works with are so sensitive, they make very useful sensors. Quantum computing could enable faster and lower-cost calculations, which benefits many sectors.

