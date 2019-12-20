Meal Planning Introduction

961 reads

@ arthur.tkachenko Arthur I need to finish ma platfom for foodies and recipe creators!

Meal planning is an essential ‘thing’ for healthy lifestyle. Please note that i didn’t create that content myself. I only put quotes or links from other sources that i googled.

Meal preparation, sometimes called “meal prep,” is the process of planning and preparing meals. It generally involves food preparation, including cooking.

Preparing food for eating generally requires selection, measurement and combination of ingredients in an ordered procedure so as to achieve desired results. Food preparation includes but is not limited to cooking. A meal plan includes a set number of meals (block plans) or an unlimited number of meals (unlimited plans) each term.

Nice example about basic meal preparing workflow

Dzifa is a housewife with three school age children. Every morning she wakes up with the problem of what to feed her family on for the day. Sometimes she is able to think quickly about what to cook but at other times it becomes very difficult to figure out what foods to put together to make a meal.

Have you ever found yourself in a similar situation? Waking up and not knowing what to eat. If you learn how to plan meals, thinking of what to eat or cook will be a thing of the past.

You would find that planning what to eat becomes a very interesting and life fulfilling past time.

Step-by-step tutorials



Want more videos? Yeah! You have them!

Ok, thank you for reaching the end and hope this was interesting for you.



(Image Source: Pixabay.com)

Tags