What Is It Like To Be An LLM?: A Thought Experiment on the Limits of AI Understanding

The article addresses concerns about AI-generated text and the misconception of AI having agency. Using a philosophical thought experiment called the Dark Box, the articles explores the limitations of an individual with no external experiences, relying on textual input to generate responses. We must not confuse playing the role of an LLM with understanding how an LLM works or (more dangerously) ascribing consciousness, agency, intent, or moral reasoning to an LLM. Using a little thought experiment, we can understand at a high level what an LLM is capable of doing, and also what its limitations are.