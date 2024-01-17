Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    What Is It Like To Be An LLM?: A Thought Experiment on the Limits of AI Understandingby@mattbutcher

    What Is It Like To Be An LLM?: A Thought Experiment on the Limits of AI Understanding

    tldt arrow
    EN
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    The article addresses concerns about AI-generated text and the misconception of AI having agency. Using a philosophical thought experiment called the Dark Box, the articles explores the limitations of an individual with no external experiences, relying on textual input to generate responses. We must not confuse playing the role of an LLM with understanding how an LLM works or (more dangerously) ascribing consciousness, agency, intent, or moral reasoning to an LLM. Using a little thought experiment, we can understand at a high level what an LLM is capable of doing, and also what its limitations are.

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - What Is It Like To Be An LLM?: A Thought Experiment on the Limits of AI Understanding
    machine-learning #ai-ethics #thought-experiment
    Matt Butcher HackerNoon profile picture

    @mattbutcher

    Matt Butcher

    Creator of Helm, Glide, Krustlet & more. Co-founder/CEO of Fermyon, the serverless WebAssembly in the cloud company.

    react to story with heart
    Matt Butcher HackerNoon profile picture
    by Matt Butcher @mattbutcher.Creator of Helm, Glide, Krustlet & more. Co-founder/CEO of Fermyon, the serverless WebAssembly in the cloud company.
    Read my stories
    AWS Security LIVE!

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Using Witnet to Overcome The Challenges of Developing A Truly Multichain Oracle Network
    Published at Jan 18, 2024 by oraclesummit #blockchain-oracle-summit
    Article Thumbnail
    43 Stories To Learn About Financial Services
    Published at Jan 18, 2024 by learn #financial-services
    Article Thumbnail
    418 Stories To Learn About Fintech
    Published at Jan 18, 2024 by learn #fintech
    Article Thumbnail
    From Permissionless to Aggressive: Evolution of Crypto Regulation
    Published at Jan 18, 2024 by obyte #cryptocurrency-adoption
    Article Thumbnail
    COTI and Soda Labs Lead Ethereum Layer 2 Revolution with $25 Million Privacy Solutions Investment
    Published at Jan 18, 2024 by ishanpandey #privacy-on-ethereum
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!