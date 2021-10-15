What is Google FLoC and How Does It Affect Your Privacy

396 reads

Google Chrome will block third-party cookies by default from Chrome by 2022. FLoC aims to give digital advertisers a way of targeting ads without exposing details on individual users. FloC replaces the tracking cookie with a “cohort’s identifier, which represents not a single user but a group of users with similar interests. Advertisers use these cohorts to build a list of sites that all users in a cohort visit, and if the interests of those users are similar, this cohort identifier can be used for ad targeting.