A Non-Technical Intro to The Brave Browser and How it Protects You, Your Data, and Your Privacy!

The obvious methods of influence and manipulation aside, it’s important to consider the less noticeable ways that an internet marketing company — like GOOGL, FB — track you, consume and potentially sell your data.

Does anyone else get horrified when the manipulation by the richest 1% is more obvious than not? An ad that implies your family will happily sit around a table and be cordial if you buy the right product for thanksgiving dinner?

There’s literally rooms of people comparing the most effective ways to prey on your insecurities, win your trust and position things at you. Your worst enemies are indeed the products and services you recommend to your friends.

There’s not only the giants to worry about, but countless smaller and more boutique agencies or government entities whose aims vary — both in their ends and in their means.

When you visit a website or a mobile app, they usually use some form of cookie or other internet trickery to track you beyond your stay on that site.

These internet trackers will follow your browsing history, and your habits to assess new and better ways to target ads at you — to increase their effectiveness when someone tries to sell you something, increasing their overall Return On Investment for the advertiser.

Should some companies see you browsing certain content, they’ll employ a strategy known as consumer re targeting to show you their ads again — more frequently — on other locations, like on your Facebook news feed.

They’ve found you to be previously interested to some (measurable…) degree, and it’s far cheaper to acquire or keep you as a customer now than the average internet population.

The Brave browser automagically blocks all of these trackers around the internet. Now, as you’re browsing on your desktop or mobile, big marketing and small marketing companies can no longer exploit you for your personal data and habits.

What’s more is that the more nefarious of these actors will actively sell or give away your information to the highest bidder (and all the other bidders), meaning you get all those spam and other marketing emails we’re used to receiving from people we never subscribed to when we gave our info to a site, platform or app — even when we’re trying to do the world some good and donate to a charitable cause, for instance.

What’s more is that the Brave browser — by default — blocks all third-party ads around the internet. We’ve all witnessed them — when a site or platform shows you an ad from an online marketing strategy that isn’t from that same, original party, and redirects you off-site when you click the ad.

What’s ‘bad’ here isn’t necessarily the ad itself — after all, money makes the world go round — but it’s the way in which the ads and the clicks track your data and your personally identifiable info. For instance, when you click an ad off of Facebook (or Twitter, etc…) they’ll take on a variable to your request.

This variable identifies you as an individual clicker on the internet, for these social giants to further use and abuse you and your data — selling to you better, more effectively, and with more of a winrate.

All in all, when marketing techniques are obvious they’re easier to ignore or approach reasonably. When these strategies are subliminal and behind-the-scenes, they’re much more easily affecting you and those close to you. The answer is to upgrade your browsing experience.. now!

