Google's Best Semi-Secret Experiment: Chrome Flags

Tim Colman

Google Chrome currently is the most popular and widely used browsers going around. Not just in light of the fact that it is the default browser on most Android phones or for the reason that it is among the most established ones. The reason behind its popularity is due to the features that it offers whether it is about themes, extension or some extra support, Chrome has everything you just name it and it will be there.

Chrome flags are features that are not yet added by default in the browser, but you still have the opportunity to enable it in your browser. As many of the flags are still in the development phase and they are subject to a lot of change due to which you should not completely rely on them.

Source: Technorms

As a developer, you must be aware of the number of experimental features you can access by entering this simple code in your search bar.

chrome://flags.

Yet it comes with so many hidden features that many professionals are not even aware of it.

5 Hidden Chrome Flags That You Should Enable Right Away

Here I have suggested some of the important Chrome Flags which are hidden from you but they are highly effective.

1. Tab Discarding

One of the major problems with Google Chrome is that it sucks a lot of space and memory. This chrome flag will typically help out the people who have a low-end computer just like mine and I frequently need to clear up the storage but Tab Discarding Chrome Flag helps solve the purpose by conserving RAM.

Source: Developers.Google.com

By enabling this feature Chrome disables the tabs that are not used in a while. The drill is that these tabs remain at the top of your browser and reloads when you click them.

2. Picture In Picture Mode

In order to enable this chrome flag, you need to enter Search: #enable-picture-in-picture. This likewise requires enabling #enable-surfaces-for-videos.

Unlike yesterday years where we used to perform a single task at a time. The most recent pattern is picture-in-picture mode, which permits you to jump out of a window on your cell phone to watch a video or other content over another application.

You can try using the same technique using Desktop and it works equally well.

You need to right-click twice on a YouTube video and choose Picture in picture. This will pop the video out into a window you can move around anyplace—even outside of Chrome.

3. Generate Passwords Automatically

To automatically generate passwords you need to Search: #automatic-password-generation.

You ideally realize that utilizing a solid secret password is a fundamental step to online security. I personally relied on the external password manager apps until and unless I came to know that I can do stuff like saving passwords any many more amazing changes to my browser by enabling list of Google Chrome Flags

To use this feature you need to enable the flag above, ensure you're signed in to your Google account in Chrome, and your browser will generate passwords on account creation pages.

The best part about this flag is that it harmonizes these passwords to your Google account automatically.

4. Previewing Links Before Landing On Them

Many times it happens that we are not sure about a link whether it is significant or not. This happens because there may exist articles with the great title but the inner content might be different from what you actually want and we think that opening the link is the only solution left.

But with the help of this Chrome Flag, you can preview links before landing on them.

Through this feature, you will get an overview of the current page. In case if you wish you may additionally extend it or if it's of no use, basically tap on the nearby symbol to remove it. Your current/existing site page will have no impact at all. This is one of my preferred Chrome signals that certainly spare a considerable amount of time and exertion.

5. Get Extra Warning About Insecure Sites

You've most likely seen that Chrome shows secure sites (utilizing HTTPS) with a green lock symbol.

If a site is not secured and uses insecure connection Chrome does not use any colors and symbols.

If you enable this Chrome Flag then Chrome will include that Not Secure content in red. It's just a simple touch, however, you should never enter your private and sensitive information on these unsecured websites. Note that Chrome will consistently show a red warning symbol on perilous sites, similar to those with invalid security SSL certificates.

Final Words

Chrome Flags are still at the developing stage and are meant for testing purposes only. All things considered, they are liable to change. Some of these flags will continually improve until they are fit to be turned out as default settings in the primary browser, while some will still change in principal ways.

Hence it is advisable to do some exploration before enabling a flag.

Tim Colman

