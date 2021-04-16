What Is EditorConfig And Why You Should Use It

Writing about Software Design and Software Engineering
Editor Config is an INI¹ format based configuration system that let you establish project level coding standard; It allows configuring: indentation style, indentation size, line width and more. It helps in reducing the effort required to bring each team member to the consistent coding standards by automatically importing and applying the configuration to IDE.
Whenever we work in a team, we set up some ground rules to work efficiently; in the programming world, those ground rules are coding standards.
Coding standards may include:
Level 0 — Universal file configuration: indentation style, line width, line ending, indentation size.
Level 1 — Programming languages based configuration: block style, comment style, method naming, class naming.
Level 2 — Project Level Workflow configuration: the process regarding development to deployment. It is more of the management side.
Many IDEs provide a mechanism for code formatting configuration. This configuration can be exported to a file in an IDE specific file.
A team member configures; distributes configuration file within the team to avoid rework by other team members. They import the configuration file into their IDE; thus, the code standard is shared and applied.
The above exercise brings up:
You create a file named
in your project root. The file is collections of rules; each rule is simple key-value pair separated by
.editorconfig
.
=
The first rule you write:
root = true
It is a declaration that the current file is root
file.
.editorconfig
By design, editor config engine searches for
file in the current working directory and its all parents’ directories till it finds.editorconfig with
.editorconfig
and merge the configurations of all found .editorconfig files.
root = true
You can apply rules to all files or a set of files using glob patterns². The following snippet applies rules to all the files in the project:
# apply rules to all files
[*] # * means all
indent_style = space
indent_size = 2
line_width = 110
charset = utf-8
EdiorConfig files are read from top to bottom. Consequently, the latest rule became final applicable rule; this mechanism allows overriding properties.
Consider, you want to override Indention size (
) to
indent_size
for yamlfiles and keeping all the rest rules.
4
[*.yml]
indent_size = 4
YAML files would be constrained by all rules (defined in the previous section under
) and with overridden Indention size.
[*]
Rules can also be targeted to a specific file by addressing it with its name enclosed
.
[{}]
# Rules only applicable to kconfig.yml
[{kconfig.yml}]
indent_size = 2
By combining all discussed concepts, a
file looks like:
.editorconfig
root = true
[*]
indent_style = space
indent_size = 2
line_width = 110
# apply setting to yaml files
[*.yml]
indent_size = 4 #override the size 2 for 4
# Rules only applicable to kconfig.yml
[{kconfig.yml}]
indent_size = 2
# Level-1 config
[*.java]
curly_bracket_next_line = true
| Rules | Description |
|-------------------------|-------------------------------|
| end_of_line | line separator |
| max_line_length | line width |
| spaces_around_operators | space around binary operators |
| indent_brace_style | L1- block brace style |
Check out the official document for all the supported rules:
https://github.com/editorconfig/editorconfig/wiki/EditorConfig-Properties
IDEs also have been started supporting their specific rules. IntelliJIdea introduces rules prefixed by
.
ij
ij_visual_guides
ij_formatter_off_tag
ij_formatter_on_tag
ij_formatter_tags_enabled
ij_wrap_on_typing
ij_continuation_indent_size
ij_smart_tabs
ij_java_blank_lines_after_imports
.
.
more
Visual Studio also supports specific rules.
dotnet_style_qualification_for_field
dotnet_style_require_accessibility_modifiers
dotnet_style_collection_initializer
dotnet_style_coalesce_expression
.
.
.
.
If you are using IDE specific rules, you are giving away IDE flexibility benefit 🙇
EditorConfig saves your team time by automatically importing configuration. It helps in reducing the effort to bring each team member to the same definition of coding standards whenever there is a change in code standards.
1. INI Format
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/INI_file
2. GlobPattern: A algebraic way to specify a set of files.
Previously published at https://themightyprogrammer.dev/article/editor-config
