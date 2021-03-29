What Era of History Should Assassin's Creed Tackle Next?

The Assassin's Creed franchise is well known for taking inspiration from eras of history. In this Slogging post, we discuss what period of history we want the franchise to visit next. We also discuss what game is the perfect entry point for new players to the franchise.

This Slack discussion by Jack Boreham, Nicolas Ng, Limarc Ambalina, JeffreyHarris-HackerNoon and Jose Hernandez occurred in slogging's official #gaming channel, and has been edited for readability.

Jack Boreham What era of history do you want the next Assassins Creed game to be based on and why? I want an assassins creed game inspired by ancient Chinese history. Perhaps the game could be based on one of the countries many dynastic eras. Maybe the Tang dynasty considered the golden age of Chinese history, or perhaps as early as the Qin dynasty. I have always been interested in Chinese history, so I would love for the Assassins creed franchise to go in that direction.

Nicolas Ng I adore Assassin's Creed, and I would love an entry in far too many periods. I would go for an entry in South-East Asia. Quite a bit has gone on there to figure out what works for them, but the different cultures in the region plus all the maritime trade make it worth exploring.

I don't know much about the series, but since Norway and The Holy Wars have already been made, I think covering the Trojan War would be a cool place to go! Got to be honest and say I've never picked up one of these games. If I do, what is a good place to start?

JeffreyHarris-HackerNoon It should be based on the present. Ubisoft has neglected the present timeline for Assassin's Creed ever since Assassin's Creed III. That was a huge, meaningful ending, and they haven't correctly addressed its implications. They need to get the present timeline back under control at some point and figure it out.

Jose Hernandez I'm with Limarc on this one. I've never played Assassins Creed before, but I might pick one up soon. Has anyone played the most recent one?

Nicolas Ng JeffreyHarris-HackerNoon I'm not sure if you've played Valhalla, but they do bring up the events of 3 and discuss what's going on there. I didn't spend too much time outside of the Animus, so I might have missed a few things, but I think they're working on the present timeline.

Nicolas Ng Jose Hernandez, It's an excellent entry to the series through it builds on Origins' style of gameplay which is very similar to the Witcher's. I got it on the Ubisoft game pass and thought it was good value at that price. Not sure about the full price, though.

Jack Boreham Yeah, I think they are. Although undoubtedly, the timeline is very confusing. Nicolas Ng, what do you think about Odyssey? For me, it was too big.

Nicolas Ng I got fatigued halfway through the game and just rushed the ending. It's a case study of being too big, though it has some great moments.

Limarc Ambalina So which one do you think I should start with to get into the series? Jack Boreham Nicolas Ng! I have a Switch now, PS4, and PC. I know Assassin's Creed 3 remastered is on sale on the Switch.

Jack Boreham If I were getting into the franchise (this might be a controversial answer), I would start with Black Flag. It's my personal favourite and is one of the franchises best. It's super fun and a joy to play with excellent pirate action. Who doesn't want to become a pirate?

Nicolas Ng Black Flag's also my favourite! It doesn't feel like an AC game because of the piracy, and some of the story implications might not hit as hard. I would suggest AC3 because it's a little more vanilla and sets up the real-world segments in Black Flag, to an extent.

