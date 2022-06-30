What does Longevity Mean in a Technology Era?

We live in an era where believe it or not almost everything can be possible. Technology helps us to reach goals that were once only an aspect of imagination. With modern biotechnology we have an opportunity to use living processes or systems to create products or other technology to improve the quality of human life. According to Pew Research center, around 70% of American adults stated that they want to live up to 100 years old. People have become more optimistic and positive about their lives. They want to experience more. This is one of the reasons why longevity has become so important.

Longevity with technology





For example, thanks to technology and digital innovations people now can age in a place they always wanted and still be connected to their loved ones, or reach them any time they want. Technology also helps to improve inclusive work and home environments, making it more productive and easy to live a healthy lifestyle. According to researchers, because of the improvement of our environment, better and easier access to healthcare, cleaner water and better living conditions, the average life span has increased dramatically, and technology took a significant part in this journey. All of these advances are moving us towards a revolutionary era. This constant improvement in the long term with advances in technology, better understanding of human behavior and biology of aging will move toward longevity and health promotion.





The other side of technology wonder is science. Nowadays we have an opportunity to combine technology with science and create something that can help us to improve. Around 25 % of the variation in life span is determined by genetics, however, the answer to how it contributes to the longevity definition is still a question for the future. The study of longevity genes is a developing science. The good news is that many scientists put more and more interest towards this evolutionary process as a result now we can start seeing products that can make longevity more possible than ever before.





The big question is, do people want to live longer?





According to Pew Research center, around 70% of American adults stated that they want to live up to 100 years old. As of this, the conclusion is quite obvious. But why do people want to live that long?





Due to the changes of the past century and the help of science, medicine and technology, the world has evolved into having better living conditions and more opportunities. People have become more optimistic and positive about their lives. They want to experience more. Moreover, it is important to add that the most difficult fact we have to come up with in our mortal lives is our own death. This is one of the reasons why longevity has become so important and enhancing more and more every year.





Longevity and Biotechnology





Biotechnology is technology based on biology. With modern biotechnology now we have an opportunity to use living processes or systems to create products or other technology to improve the quality of human life. Depending on the tools that are used and the applications involved, biotech has an opportunity to overlap with molecular biology, bionics, bioengineering, genetic engineering and nanotechnology.





How does it work?





Although biotechnology is a subject that considers many different aspects which are very different and unique, today our purpose is to take a closer look at how biotechnology and longevity work together.





Biotech companies are creating longevity businesses that target specific age-related processes and creating products for customers’ full-fledged lives. And now, considering the current pandemic and vaccines, it has helped this industry to emerge as more people are interested in longevity meaning and concerned about living longer and extending healthy years. According to the Aging Analytics Agency, past years motivated to improve not only biotech companies, but the longevity sector in particular.



Source: Aging Analytics Agency

And one of the most popular products for longevity health plan are supplements - being created for reversing human’s biological aging.





Supplements created for longevity health plan





In fact, these supplements do not only do that! It does not promise that you will be able to live 100 years or more, however, they are created in a way to improve your body health, so that you would feel better than you should in a particular age.





A few companies truly differentiate from the industry as they presents a different perspective and appealing aspects that make this kind of supplement even more interesting.





As an example, Hello100 - a NMN supplement which is created to increase the production of NAD+.





What is NAD+? It is an element that naturally occurs in the body and plays a significant role in generating energy. Hello100 uses a unique, holistic delivery system this way increasing NMN’s bioavailability. Moreover, it is believed that it also repairs DNA cells, sharpens the mind and improves muscle tone and endurance. Another unique aspect that truly shows the company's involvement into the creation of a more effective product is the use of liposomal form. Liposomal pills are created in order to offer a faster and more stable delivery and ensure that supplements will be delivered to the bloodstream.



Another one to grab the attention is from Throne . The company itself believes in personalized, scientific wellness which has the possibility to extend the duration of human’s life span and create healthier lives.





All their products come from the ambition to empower individuals to live a healthier life. The supplement contains a new, authentic form of nicotinamide riboside that is exclusive to this particular brand. Moreover, this longevity supplement NR is bound to hydrogen malate salt. The supplement helps to clean the body from the old cells, by removing aging cells from the body. In addition, as well as, the previously mentioned supplement, this one also created to support cellular energy this way benefiting energy production.





Final words





As the era of technology has a significant effect on the way we live, such as a better environment, easier access to information and healthcare or better living conditions, no surprise that it has an impact on how and how long we are going to live in the future.





The science of longevity has significant potential considering that people get interested in longevity more than before. With the help of improving biotechnology and people's interest in this purpose, longevity supplements will reach their golden years sooner than thought. Moreover, the companies that differentiate from the market are the ones we all should look forward to, considering that if they are creating liposomal for more stable delivery or personalized supplement for that brand, in particular, these companies show that there are more ways and more improvement that can be done in the future.







