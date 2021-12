4,069 reads

A neurohacker is generally considered to be someone who takes command of their neurology with sophistication. They do this by treating the power of their mind with the same care that most of us put into examining the specs of our computing power. If you’re treating neurohacking as an afterthought, you're shortchanging your capacity to hack, code, and create. Here are 5 fundamental neuro hacks that will amaze you in the difference they can make to your cognitive function.