What Are The Specific Differences Between B2B SEO and B2C SEO?

@ lokesharyan Lokesh Aryan I am interested in Search Engines, Python, Data Science and Analytics.

Many SEOs and my clients ask me this questions all the time.

How SEO for B2B and B2C are different? Which things do you consider while working on B2B websites and B2C websites?

And especially these questions.

SEO for B2B is dead? Is it possible to generate leads for B2B businesses from SEO?

So many questions!

These questions really make sense. Isn't it?

Many B2B clients told me that they consulted many SEO experts and work with them but they didn't get expected results. Like traffic coming to their website wasn't relevant so the bounce rate of their website was pretty high. And traffic wasn't relevant so there are very fewer chances of conversions. So, they didn't get the ROI.

So, from my perspective these questions really make sense. And I am happy to answer all of them through this blog.

Yes. B2B SEO is different than B2C SEO.

Search engine optimization (SEO) helps you to reach your target audience through organic search results.

Here in B2B and B2C businesses, your target audience will be different.

Just remember as your target audience changes your SEO strategy also changes.

In B2B, your target audience will be stakeholders or decision-makers of a company. And in B2C, your target audience will be the people who are interested in your products.

I know it is difficult to understand. Don't worry I will clear your doubt in no time!

Consider yourself as an owner of a digital marketing agency and selling your digital marketing services to startups and small businesses. So, in this case, think about your target audience.

Your target audience will be;

Founder/CEO/Co-founder/Owner CMO/Marketing Manager/Marketing Director

Who are searching for best digital marketing agency, SEO services agency, SEO expert near me, etc.

Now think of yourself as the owner of a Fashion E-commerce company selling trendy clothes to your customers.

So, in this case, your target audience will be;

People who want to buy trendy clothes

Who are searching for trendy clothes online, best trendy clothes online, buy trendy clothes online, how can I buy trendy clothes online, etc.

See.

The main difference between B2B and B2C is the target audience.

The 2nd difference is your objective.

What do you want to achieve from your campaign?

As we all know the B2B buying process is very complex compared to the B2C buying process. If you take a look at B2B campaigns; their goal is to increase brand awareness, generate quality leads, and then convert these leads into customers. Now if we talk about B2C campaigns; their goal is to generate website traffic and purchase from the website. B2B campaigns are more likely for long terms and it takes time to see the results.

See the below image;

Now you know, the differences between both B2B SEO and B2C SEO. The main principle of SEO remains the same for both B2B and B2C. So the only thing that changes is your target audience, your campaign objective, and based on that your SEO strategy.

Now, let's comes to the 3rd question.

No. SEO for B2B isn't dead.

Not just B2B, I am talking about overall SEO. SEO wasn't dead and never will be. You need the right approach and a proper strategy to target your audience through SEO. It will be tough but in the long run, SEO is the best marketing strategy for your B2B business. I am sure you will thank me later!

Of course, you can generate B2B leads through SEO. I have generated quality leads worth billions of dollars for my B2B clients from SEO. There are many ways you can generate leads but if I talk about the best way to generate quality B2B leads is guest blogging. I did so many guest posts for my website as well as my clients. It will take some time to generate leads out of it.

You need a proper content strategy for guest blogging, a list of authoritative websites, quality content of course!

Final thoughts

SEO isn't dead. Nowadays many small business owners and startup founders understand the importance of SEO and started giving it the topmost priority of their marketing plan. B2B SEO and B2C SEO both are different. By utilizing the proper SEO strategy you can take your business to the next level.

Feel free to share your thoughts on it. Let me know if you have any further questions.

Image Credits

Featured Image: Image by Unsplash. In-Post Photos: Image by Aarav Infotech.

Tags