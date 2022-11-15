The Noonification: Effective Techniques Against Disinformation (11/15/2022)

LEARN MORE ABOUT @NOONIFICATION 'S EXPERTISE AND PLACE ON THE INTERNET.

LEARN MORE ABOUT @NOONIFICATION 'S EXPERTISE AND PLACE ON THE INTERNET.

How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here.

By @mikhailkirilin [ 6 Min read ] If you have been using web analytics for a long time, then you know that it can hugely impact how you do digital marketing. Read More.

By @gabrielmanga [ 4 Min read ] A look at four technology developments for the end of 2022 and Christmas. Read More.

By @m_muslimi [ 5 Min read ] Carbon Credits are defined as 1 ton of CO2 Emissions traded in the market to allow buyers to emit CO2 into the atmosphere. Read More.

By @ChrisChinchilla [ 4 Min read ] Thoughtworks’ Technology Radar is a regular time to take a look at what trends are changing our industry. Read More.

By @roxanamurariu [ 6 Min read ] We need to be aware of our news diet and critical thinking (being able to objectively follow news and change our minds if we come across relevant information). Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The Hacker Noon Team ✌️