What Are the Common App Development Costs in 2022?

0 How Much Does it Cost to Develop an App? This is undoubtedly one of the most asked questions when developing an app in today’s evolving digital landscape. However, the answer to this question is not an easy one, even for the developers. Why? Because the cost of developing an app is not fixed and is dependent on several factors such as: Features and functionalities. The complexity of UI/UX design. Backend architecture. Type of platform (Android, iOS, web, etc.). Development approach (hybrid, native, etc.). With the rising number of smartphone users, entrepreneurs are keen on developing mobile apps for their businesses. By the end of 2022, users are expected to spend over 34 billion US dollars on mobile apps via app stores. And in 2023, global mobile app revenues are expected to increase to $935.2 billion.

How Much Does it Cost to Develop an App?

This is undoubtedly one of the most asked questions when developing an app in today’s evolving digital landscape.

However, the answer to this question is not an easy one, even for the developers. Why?

Because the cost of developing an app is not fixed and is dependent on several factors such as:

Features and functionalities.

The complexity of UI/UX design.

Backend architecture.

Type of platform (Android, iOS, web, etc.).

Development approach (hybrid, native, etc.).

With the rising number of smartphone users, entrepreneurs are keen on developing mobile apps for their businesses.

By the end of 2022, users are expected to spend over 34 billion US dollars on mobile apps via app stores. And in 2023, global mobile app revenues are expected to increase to $935.2 billion.

In short, these numbers demonstrate that investment in iOS and Android app development is the need of the hour, irrespective of your business size.

Moving forward, we will discuss the cost of developing apps according to their types and how to estimate the app development cost.

What is the Cost of Developing an App?

On average, the cost of developing an app ranges from $10,000 to $300,000. However, this is just a rough estimate.

As already mentioned above, the cost of creating an app depends on several factors, such as the complexity of the app, functionality and features of the app, the choice of the app development company, and more.

If you are wondering about the timeline to build an app, over 80% of mobile apps take three-plus months to develop. Also, about 40% of apps are built-in six-plus months as they are more complex.

Build Your App in the Budget by Understanding Your App Type

The app development budget mentioned below will give you a proper understanding of how to build your app on a budget. The android app development cost depends on various scales.

Basic Apps

A basic app can function without server components and network access. Such apps generally include five to six screens in total. For example, the calculator app on your smartphone has a very clear purpose and can be used without internet connectivity.

Budget: $5,000 to $15,000

$5,000 to $15,000 Timeline : 4 to 6 weeks

: 4 to 6 weeks Example: Camera, clock, local audio or video

Data-Driven Apps

Data-driven apps function using network connections.

These apps consume only specific information, and no login access or verification is required. These apps also require backend work, so the cost of development also increases. For instance, the Weather app uses third-party API integration.

Budget: $7,000 to $15,000

$7,000 to $15,000 Timeline: 6 to 8 weeks

6 to 8 weeks Example: Stocks, Maps, Calendar

Authentication Apps

Users need to login to the authentication apps to utilize the functions.

They have a personal account on the apps and need to interact with the data. The mobile app development cost also increases since there are many subordinate features required.

An authentication app is an ideal choice for those who are planning to develop an app that can be accessed via login procedures. Also, it’s advisable to use a one-step login procedure using social media accounts like Facebook or Twitter.

Budget: $10,000 to $60,000

$10,000 to $60,000 Timeline: 3 to 6 months

3 to 6 months Example: Google drive

On-Demand Apps

On-demand apps are required to meet the specific requirements of their users. For instance, Uber is an on-demand app that is being widely used worldwide.

Such apps are high in demand and built for platforms like Android and iOS. These apps require login information and also allow users to chat and call.

Budget: $50,000 to $100,000

$50,000 to $100,000 Timeline: 4 to 8 months

4 to 8 months Example: Netflix, Grubhub

Social Networking Apps

There is no denying that social networking apps are ruling the mobile app industry. These apps allow users to interact with each other via instant messages and share images, videos, or texts.

These apps generally function on a minimum viable product scenario. For example, Instagram originally was an app with square-shaped photos. Now, the app includes videos, reels, stories, and live interaction sessions. As you add more features, the cost of social networking apps will also increase. We suggest that the MVP approach is ideal for any project at the start.

Budget: $50,000 to $300,000

$50,000 to $300,000 Timeline: 3 to 9 months

3 to 9 months Example: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter

E-commerce Apps

E-commerce apps have extensive product catalogs, separate product pages, a wishlist, and a cart where the user purchases products after completing the payment.

Such apps require a well-maintained admin panel and backend team to look into payments and inventory details.

Budget: $50,000 to $300,000

$50,000 to $300,000 Timeline: 4 to 9 months

4 to 9 months Example: Amazon, Shopify

IoT-centric Apps

IoT apps make user devices smarter by connecting them with physical devices.

They are interconnected via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth to send and receive data or requests. The physical devices can include watches, appliances for home assistance, pet collars, etc.

App development cost: $60,000+

$60,000+ Timeline: 3-6 months

3-6 months Example: Home assistance, pet collars



Final Thoughts

So, how much does it cost to create an app? Well, now it’s evident that there is no clear-cut answer. Considering all the influencing parameters should help you arrive at a nearly accurate cost for turning your genius app idea into a reality.

In case you still feel that arriving at the final cost of app development is

strenuous, you can consult a reliable app development company. The experts will guide you through the entire process and make the app development journey easier for you.

0

@ tanishamittal. by Tanisha Mittal Tanisha Mittal is a digital marketing executive who loves to explore recent Trends. Get in Touch with me!!