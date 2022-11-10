Search icon
    3 Different Types of Data Quality Issuesby@tanishamittal

    3 Different Types of Data Quality Issues

    Data quality is the accuracy, completeness, and timeliness of data. Inaccurate or incomplete data can lead to decision-making problems and process inefficiencies. Incomparable data is data that cannot be reliably compared or contrasted because it doesn’t have a common basis for comparison. Duplicate data can be the result of human error or computer program copying data from one source to one another. Duplicated data can also lead to confusion and lead to incorrect decisions being made.
    Tanisha Mittal

