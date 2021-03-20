What are the Best Video Game Controllers of all Time?

I'm a freelance writer, podcaster and content creator. You can check out my work on my website PixelPolitics.co.uk
We have always had a trusted companion in our video game controllers throughout our gaming accomplishments. In this slogging post, we discuss our favourite game controllers. We also talk about third party controllers and how they compare to their officially licensed counterparts.
This Slack discussion by Jack Boreham, Jose Hernandez, Nicolas Ng, Limarc Ambalina and JeffreyHarris-HackerNoon occurred in slogging's official #gaming channel, and has been edited for readability.
Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.