What are the Best Video Game Controllers of all Time?

We have always had a trusted companion in our video game controllers throughout our gaming accomplishments. In this slogging post, we discuss our favourite game controllers. We also talk about third party controllers and how they compare to their officially licensed counterparts.

This Slack discussion by Jack Boreham, Jose Hernandez, Nicolas Ng, Limarc Ambalina and JeffreyHarris-HackerNoon occurred in slogging's official #gaming channel, and has been edited for readability.

Jack Boreham What is your favourite game controller? At the moment, mine has to be the ps5 controller. It feels incredible and has next-gen features such as haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. It's a fantastic controller and, in my view, one of the best created.

Jose Hernandez My favourite would have to be the Xbox One controller. It feels great in your hand, and all the buttons feel responsive. But if I'm thinking nostalgically, I'll say the Nintendo 64 controller. Yes, it's clunky, and yes, it makes my hand hurt, but something is endearing about that strange-looking controller.

Nicolas Ng I've never had the chance to use a PS5 controller, but I get the sense that it would be way better than anything I've used in the past. That said, my personal favourite would be the Xbox 360 controller simply because I've used it the most by far, and it did everything it needed to

Jack Boreham Ahh, these are great picks. I used to spend playing with my 360 controllers as well. It's a great one. I've never actually used an n64 controller. I love the design, though, haha. What about you JeffreyHarris-HackerNoon Limarc Ambalina

Limarc Ambalina You know what, I don't know if this will be a hipster answer, but I'm going to go with the Original Xbox controller. The original and the Duke were both excellent. The Duke was a little bit too fat for my taste. But this one had perfect ergonomics and size.





Suppose you want to go deeper and talk about controller peripherals. Here is the coolest one I've ever owned. In terms of VR controllers, I've tried many, and either the Vive or the Oculus Quest 1 controllers are the best I've tried so far. TBH the Oculus quest two controllers feel "off" to me. Maybe they are a tad too small or angle of the grip, and the infra-red light loop at the top is weird and take some getting used to.Suppose you want to go deeper and talk about controller peripherals. Here is the coolest one I've ever owned. https://hackernoon.com/vr-gun-stocks-essential-guide-to-improve-vr-shooting-experiences-0v2b3zqo . Not only does it make you feel like you're holding an assault rifle. It also has haptic feedback and vibrates when you shoot (if calibrated properly)

JeffreyHarris-HackerNoon It's always going to be the N64 controller for me. Marathons on WCW/NWO vs the World, WrestleMania 2000, and WWF No Mercy were the best. I think the N64 controller was the absolute best for those games. Also, I enjoyed learning how to use the analogue control stick for Mario 64. It was beneficial for the learning and discovery process of 3D gameplay.

Jack Boreham Limarc Ambalina, wow, that controller looks cool. Although it probably wouldn't improve my COD gameplay. I agree. I think the duke is an excellent controller, although it's weight was a bit off. I remember it being light; I wanted a bit more weight.

Limarc Ambalina What are your views on 3rd-party controllers vs official controllers? Have you ever found a 3rd-party controller that was better than or as good as official controllers?

Jack Boreham I have, speaking of the duke. I found an awesome third-party duke with a rubberised grip. It was far better than the official duke. I also think it had LED’s, but I'm not sure. Sometimes the third party controllers are much better. Have you found a third-party controller that's better?

Limarc Ambalina Do you have a link or an image of it?

Limarc Ambalina Yup, I had one of those! Hori is pretty famous in the industry as the best 3rd-party controller manufacturer. I was looking for a wireless ps2 controller when I was trying to play some of my games, and Intec was the best one I could find within my price range.

Jack Boreham Wow, I can see my collector's side wanting to purchase some of these. Although, as you mentioned, Limarc Ambalina, it can get expensive.

