What are the Best Indie Games on Switch?

422 reads 0 Jack Boreham, Mónica Freitas, Adrian Morales and Blake Cram discuss the best indie games on Switch. One of their favorite indie games is Return of the Obra Dinn, a first-person mystery game set in 1807.

Nintendo is one of the biggest video game publishers in the world. In this Slogging thread, the team at Hackernoon discuss the best indie games on Switch and the ones we want to play.

This Slogging thread by Jack Boreham, Mónica Freitas, Adrian Morales and Blake Cram occurred in slogging's official #gaming channel, and has been edited for readability.

What are the best indie games on switch?

Jack Boreham Gris seems interesting. The artwork is gorgeous, and the game has this calming feeling. Admittedly, it's a bit of an emotional game, but I can see how beneficial it can be for some: "Gris is a hopeful young girl lost in her world, dealing with a painful experience in her life. Her journey through sorrow is manifested in her dress, which grants new abilities to better navigate her faded reality."

Here's the trailer. Let me know what you think:

Adrian Morales

Mónica Freitas I LOVED Gris. Everything from the art style, gameplay and deep story was fantastic. Definitely, an indie everyone should play.

💚 1

Adrian Morales

One of my favorite indie games on Switch is Return of the Obra Dinn. It's a first-person mystery game set in 1807 after the merchant ship Obra Dinn drifted into port after being declared missing for five years. The gameplay is based on logical deduction as you piece together what happened to the crew. It is a super unique game and one of the best indies that I have ever played. It's one of those games that I wish I could go back and experience for the first time again.



https://www.nintendo.com/games/detail/return-of-the-obra-dinn-switch/

My favorite thing about Gris is the art. It's amazing! Have you played any other game that had a similar feel?

Mónica Freitas core blimey, that's a beautiful looking game. I've heard of Gris, but I've never played it. Indie games like that show why small niche titles can not only look the best but play the best. It reminds me of one of my favorite titles, Child of Light, similar, just a slightly different art style. It also looks like Xbox indie classic Ori, which I adore. , where can I play that? It looks incredible! Mónica Freitas, if you get into gaming, would you prefer indie titles over big AAA games?

Limarc Ambalina hit us with your FAV

Adrian Morales

Mónica Freitas Check out Cris Tales! It's a cute little RPG made by a small indie developer in Colombia with a striking art style. Everything looks like a watercolour painting. I had a great time playing it this year.

https://www.nintendo.com/games/detail/cris-tales-switch/

Jack Boreham Child of Light seems amazing! I have to say these indie games are appealing to my artsy nature - they are beautifully made. I wouldn't say no to trying the big AAA games, but I'm very attracted to the visuals, and games like Gris meet that taste. Where can I play Child of Light? I'm invested now.

UUUUUH. I love this! Gonna have to start saving for a Nintendo, I see 😂

Mónica Freitas, I agree. I went on an indie binge last year; I didn't play many AAA games. Also, because they are smaller titles, you are supporting developers!!

So you can play it on switch, ps4 and PC! I think other platforms as well! It's so great.

Jack Boreham, we get so hyped for big names in gaming that we sometimes miss out on these under the radar games. Uh, I'll have to check the PC version!

Blake Cram, what's yours?

Blake Cram

Jack Boreham, oh man, there are way too many to choose from.



I'm gonna have to go with Celeste, though. It's one of the more polished platforming titles to come out in recent years, has charming art and an amazing soundtrack. What makes it the GREATEST, however, it's a poignant way of addressing mental health through a relatively simple game. Celeste proved you could have an incredibly powerful story without the AAA studio narrative experience.

Blake Cram

Huge shout out to the Messenger as well. On the surface, it's a modern clone of a classic Ninja Gaiden game, but it has a rad twist about halfway through the game that makes creative use of art styles to give you something really special. The soundtrack is one of my all-time faves, and the writing is some of the best I've seen in the genre. It's one of the few games to make me laugh out loud.

Blake Cram, yes! Celeste and the Messenger are bloody amazing. Also, let's not forget about Shovel Knight. I love that game.

0