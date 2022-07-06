What Are the Advantages of Utilizing Cloud-Based Linux Systems?

597 reads 0 These days, a lot of businesses are concentrating on integrating a cloud-based system into their IT infrastructure because they are more dependable, strong, and easy to set up. The labor for monitoring and managing the structure may increase with a cloud-based system, but businesses are always improving these procedures. One of the main factors in the adoption of Linux-based systems by many businesses is its affordability, security, scalability, open-source nature, and community-focused design. Linux's adaptability allows IT companies to best utilize other free and open-source solutions for cloud infrastructure. With its extensive adoption across industries and the emergence of new technologies, Linux is regarded as one of the best-operating systems for cloud-based systems.

It's interesting to learn that more than 75% of businesses that use the cloud say their main cloud platform is Linux. With its support for a wide range of use cases, target systems, and devices, Linux is ideal for executing highly available, dependable, and important operations in a cloud computing environment. Linux offers:

Open-source creativity.

Uniformity throughout the infrastructure.

Portability of containers.

Enormous scalability.

Ongoing protection.

Choosing the Correct Linux Distribution

A CIO faces a challenge when choosing the best Linux distribution because different Linux distributions' commercially available features vary widely.

Some can better interact with your current infrastructure and third-party gear, software, and solutions while others have reduced subscription and continuing operational costs.

But being in a Linux-based system has a lot of common advantages, such the following:

Dependable Operating Model

The general operation of Linux is the same anywhere you go, regardless of the version or distribution you use, whether you're on a very powerful computer or a tiny embedded device.

This implies that, with a few exceptions, the command line is nearly the same, as is process management, basic network administration, and the ability to quickly port software between distributions. This reliable operating system produces a flexible and time-saving present.

Scalability

Linux is extremely scalable and can be installed on a wide range of devices, including supercomputers, distributed computer networks, and even wristwatches.

Of course, the advantage of this (the capability to be made smaller or bigger) isn't just for the devices, but also for its fundamental ability to perform tasks like setup, digitization, code compatibility, automation and everything related to Linux and open-source-based systems is scalable and designed for enterprise use.

Designed for Open-Source Community

You could worry about future improvements, bug patches, and maintenance given the open-source, freely accessible nature. Fortunately, you can disregard those concerns. With 22 million lines of code, the Linux kernel alone has a robust community working behind the scenes to develop it.

According to statistics from 2016, the Linux kernel was improved by approximately 5,000 individual developers from 500 different companies throughout the world, not to mention all the other related programs and services. Since 2005, the Linux kernel has received contributions from an astounding 13,500 developers working for more than 1,300 organizations.

You might be curious as to why businesses contribute code to Linux. Although a lot of open-source supporters view Linux's open-source character as solely idealistic, the commercial contribution of code is a deliberate move. In this way, the for-profit organizations that depend on Linux submit their modifications to the kernel to ensure that they are included in subsequent releases without having to maintain them perpetually.

Comprehensive Networking

Although it took some time, Linux did develop a robust set of networking features, including tools for DNS, bridging, network troubleshooting, DHCP, network monitoring and virtual networking.

Package Control

With only a few straightforward keystrokes, the Linux package management system enables you to quickly install new services and applications.

Because open-source tools provide a significant return on investment that belongs to their business, Linux and other open-source technologies are also essential for the modern enterprise. Users gain the following advantages from integrating the full cloud infrastructure built on Linux and open-source software:

Reduced infrastructure expenses by 35%.

There were 16% fewer unforeseen outages.

Reduced unexpected downtime productivity loss of 39%.

IT infrastructure teams with a 38% increase in efficiency.

More effective development teams by 17%.

Cycles for developing applications are 26% faster.

Aliyun Linux 2

Aliyun Linux 2 is thus provided by Alibaba Cloud as the perfect platform for contemporary businesses thanks to all these advantages. Alibaba Cloud has unveiled Aliyun Linux 2, a new version of the Linux operating system.

It has cutting-edge features created by the Linux community and offers a dependable and stable environment for cloud-based applications. For the greatest user experience, Aliyun Linux 2 is highly optimized based on the Alibaba Cloud infrastructure. All Alibaba Cloud Elastic Compute Service (ECS) instances, including ECS Bare Metal Instances, support the installation of Aliyun Linux 2.

Your native option for your cloud infrastructure should be this one because:

Security and Compliance With Regulations

A completely open-source Linux distribution is Aliyun Linux 2. You are welcome to download and examine the source code for every part of the operating system, and to report any problems or provide recommendations to our community. To increase system security, Aliyun Linux 2 vulnerabilities will be regularly fixed by Alibaba Cloud.

Performance

Based on the Alibaba Cloud architecture, Aliyun Linux 2 is a highly optimized version of the Linux operating system. For improved performance, Aliyun Linux 2 may be installed on Alibaba Cloud ECS instances.

Benefits From Customer Support

Aliyun Linux 2 is built on the most recent Linux kernel, in contrast to other free Linux versions available through Alibaba Cloud Marketplace. Users of Aliyun Linux 2 can access our ticket system, forum, or GitHub to receive assistance with technical issues. These services are all provided without cost.

Benefits to the Ecosystem

For the benefit of its customers, Aliyun Linux 2 continually incorporates technical advancements from open-source communities, such as the Linux 4.19 kernel. Additionally, a top-notch quality assurance system is put in place to oversee Linux distributions and support open-source communities.

Utilizing successes from the open-source ecosystem of Alibaba Cloud, Aliyun Linux 2 is committed to enhancing the open-source software ecosystem.

Next?

What will happen to Aliyun Linux2 next? The Linux products from Alibaba Cloud, one of the top cloud service providers worldwide, will support the cloud infrastructure more quickly.

Today, Linux is utilized for much more than simple operating system requirements; it is also used for big data, automation, containerization, and much more.

Furthermore, Aliyun Linux 2 is compatible with the common cloud-native container environment. Your corporate software will operate within containers; the improvements to Alibaba Cloud will shed some light on this.



@ nemmanuel. by Engr. Naina Emmanuel She is Cloud Security Engineer and Cybersecurity Researcher, who has done her Masters in Information Security (MSIS). Read my stories