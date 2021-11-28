Welcome to Kryxivia: The Future of Blockchain MMORPG Gaming

It seems like ages ago when CryptoKitties became the very first blockchain gaming sensation. But it wasn't as long ago as you might think – four years, in fact. In the years since, the crypto gaming industry has advanced significantly, leading to the creation of unique games with novel gameplay mechanics and new player value propositions.

But many of those games faced limitations imposed on them by the blockchains they relied on. According to a report by DappRadar, slowdowns and congestion on Ethereum's blockchain led to an 87% drop in gaming activity at one point last year. That was obviously bad news for blockchain game developers, but even worse news for players – who couldn't play the games they'd come to love.

But crypto gamers don't have to worry about that anymore. Especially not now that the lightning-quick Binance Smart Chain offers developers the medium they need to create the next generation of engaging blockchain games. And that's just what we here at Kryxivia are doing. Ours is an immersive game that players won't be able to get enough of, and one that they can earn real money by playing. Here's what it's all about.

What is Kryxivia?

Kryxivia is an MMORPG game world we're creating that provides players with immersive 3D gameplay they can access through any modern web browser. But it's not just any game. Players in Kryxivia get to build their character for free – unlike current major blockchain games like Axie Infinity – and upgrade it through the game's play-to-earn mechanic.

And since every character in Kryxivia is an NFT, that means every player has the opportunity to start from scratch and build a character that can fetch a high price on the open market if they choose to sell. It also means players have the option of purchasing a character to use if they want to dispense with the hard work of leveling up. In Kryxivia, the player is in control. They decide how they play, how and when they earn, and how far their character will go.

The World of Kryxivia

The world that Kryxivia's characters inhabit is one that offers endless opportunities. They begin their journey in Kryxivia city, an enclave that's grown up in the shadow of a mountain like no other. It's a place that houses a mine filled with artifacts from an ancient and powerful civilization. Those artifacts – called Kryxit – are mysterious crystals that hold immense magical power.

Players can collect Kryxit by exploring the mine, encountering dangerous creatures, monsters, and dragons as they go. Defeating those enemies lets players retrieve the Kryxit they protect, and each one has unique power and purity levels that determine what it can do. When players link the Kryxit they find to items in their inventory, they unlock the ability to cast spells that allow them to best the creatures lurking deeper in the mine.

And just as they can with their characters, Kryxivia's players can export the Kryxit they find into NFT form, creating yet another opportunity to profit from their gameplay. It's yet another way that players in the world of Kryxivia control their own destinies. If they want to spend their time adventuring, they can. And if they'd prefer to act as a merchant, leveraging their gamer knowledge to buy and sell items to other players, they can do that too.

The Twin Kryxivia Tokens

Of course, keeping an in-game economy like the one that animates life in Kryxivia isn't easy. That's why we've created two tokens for our players to use. The first, called the Kryxivia Coin Token (KXA), is the coin used outside of the game world to do things like purchase starter packs or participate in special NFT sales. It's the token that connects Kryxivia to the conventional blockchain world.

The second, called the Kryxivia Shard Coin (KXS), functions exclusively as an in-game currency. Players can use KXS to upgrade their in-game inventory or purchase consumables like potions to help them on their mine quests. And that's another way that players can enhance their play-to-earn potential – by upgrading their Kryxit to make them more valuable when sold to other players.

And in the future, players will also have the ability to take advantage of an in-game staking mechanic, too. All they'll have to do is go to the in-game bank and deposit some (or all) of their KXS, and they'll earn steady returns on their holdings.

A Game Launch on the Horizon

If the world of Kryxivia sounds fun and exciting to you, then we've done an important part of our job. But our work is nowhere near complete. That's because we're still several months away from launching our game. Right now, we're busy constructing a proof-of-concept version that will eventually power a pre-alpha test run sometime in the first few months of 2022.

From there, we expect to proceed to a public beta by the middle of the year. By then, the majority of the game's main features and mechanics should be up and running, allowing us to turn our attention to expanding the scope of the in-game world to provide players with a constant stream of new challenges and experiences. We can't wait to get to that point.

But there are some more immediate events that we'd like potential players to know about. And one of them is our upcoming IDO on December 2nd. It's happening over on the decentralized VC platform Bullperks, providing members of the public the first chance to become a part of the world of Kryxivia. It's the first major step that will allow us to bring Kryxivia to life. We hope you'll join us as we do. And either way, we invite the crypto gaming community to look for upcoming news and developments as they happen. The future of crypto gaming begins now, so you won't want to miss a thing!

