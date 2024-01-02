Search icon
    Welcome to 2024: The Year Computing Changes Foreverby@deniseholt
    Welcome to 2024: The Year Computing Changes Forever

    Computing is changing on every basic and fundamental level. Generative AI is one piece of that computing puzzle. It’s a massive tool in this next era, but it’s not the framework for the computing, itself. What VERSES is building IS that framework.

    machine-learning #agi #active-inference-ai #nvidia
    Denise Holt

