Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    A Pivotal Moment in AI : Leaders Rally for a Natural AI Initiativeby@deniseholt
    382 reads

    A Pivotal Moment in AI : Leaders Rally for a Natural AI Initiative

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    A pivotal roundtable discussion held by the Boston Global Forum, the Active Inference Institute, and the Neuropsychiatry and Society Program on December 12, 2023, marked a significant turning point in our understanding and development of artificial intelligence. This group of leaders came together to to discuss a letter signed by 25 neuroscientists, biologists, physicists, policy makers, AI researchers, entrepreneurs, and directors of research labs on a joint initiative proposing a radical rethinking of AI’s trajectory, advocating for a model of AI that is fundamentally different from the data-intensive, computationally expensive systems that dominate today’s landscape. Their meeting signifies growing momentum behind a new approach to AI called Active Inference, developed by world renowned neuroscientist, Dr. Karl Friston, Chief Science Officer at VERSES AI, that leads to more transparent, ethical and beneficial intelligent systems.

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    Mention Thumbnail

    Company Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - A Pivotal Moment in AI : Leaders Rally for a Natural AI Initiative
    tech-stories #active-inference-ai #agi #llms
    Denise Holt HackerNoon profile picture

    @deniseholt

    Denise Holt

    Futurist | Advisor | Founder | Keynote Speaker | Active Inference AI & The Spatial Web

    Receive Stories from @deniseholt

    Credibility

    react to story with heart
    AWS Security LIVE!

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    FTX Corruption - A Case for Self-Custody and Decentralization
    Published at Nov 21, 2022 by deniseholt #decentralization
    Article Thumbnail
    What Is It Like To Be An LLM?: A Thought Experiment on the Limits of AI Understanding
    Published at Jan 17, 2024 by mattbutcher #ai-ethics
    Article Thumbnail
    The Noonification: AI Stack for Text-to-Video Generation (1/17/2024)
    Published at Jan 17, 2024 by noonification #noonification
    Article Thumbnail
    AI Stack for Text-to-Video Generation
    Published at Jan 17, 2024 by ratikeshmisra #future-of-ai
    Article Thumbnail
    Revealing Sensitive Data Via Membership Inference Attacks on Machine Learning Models
    Published at Jan 16, 2024 by yaw.etse #machine-learning
    Article Thumbnail
    Top 10 AI Trends of 2024: How AI Transforms Everything
    Published at Jan 16, 2024 by sergey-baloyan #machine-learning
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!