Unlocking the Future of AI: Active Inference vs. LLMs
Too Long; Didn't ReadThe World vs. Words: In a world where AI reigns supreme, there is a question looming among the tech elite: Are we on the cusp of true intelligence, or are we merely toying with sophisticated text generators? As we marvel at the prowess of Large Language Models (LLMs) like ChatGPT, Claude, and others, it's time to investigate a bit further and seek answers. Beyond the hype and fascination, lies a catalyst for change and remarkable innovation, fundamentally redefining what AI means: Active Inference AI.