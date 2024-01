Too Long; Didn't Read

Denise Holt, reporting LIVE from IWAI 2023. In this groundbreaking video, Dr. Friston unveils his latest research on Active Inference, shedding light on its potential as a systematic blueprint for Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). Watch as Friston and his VERSES team pioneer a new kind of AI that mimics biological intelligence, making any data 'smart'.