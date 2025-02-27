WeFi Launches Wenix, A Telegram Game Directly Contributing To Token Mining

**CHARLESTOWN, Saint Kitts and Nevis, January 29th, 2025/Chainwire/--**WeFi, the world's first Deobank (Decentralized Onchain Bank), has launched
“Wenix is a unique blend of innovation and accessibility, aiming to bridge the gap between decentralized finance and the mainstream audience,” commented Roman Rossov, Chief Product Officer at WeFi. He added: “Leveraging Telegram’s vast reach, Wenix demonstrates how blockchain technology can be made engaging, intuitive, and rewarding for a broad audience, whether they’re exploring DeFi for the first time or are seasoned participants.”
WeFi’s mission is to make decentralized finance accessible, secure, and inclusive by creating solutions that combine blockchain technology with user-friendly platforms. This next-generation digital banking solution will bring together blockchain and AI technologies for financial services.
The broader WeFi’s ecosystem integrates various blockchain-powered financial services, with WFI as its core utility token. The
Wenix enhances the traditional Telegram-based games by incorporating player actions into the broader WeFi ecosystem. Each interaction — whether earning IP in Wenix or contributing to other aspects of the ecosystem — impacts the supply and market performance of WFI. This approach connects gameplay with the platform’s financial structure, creating a unified system where user participation directly adds value.
For more information about Wenix, users can join the mini game on
