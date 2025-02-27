WeFi Launches Wenix, A Telegram Game Directly Contributing To Token Mining

**CHARLESTOWN, Saint Kitts and Nevis, January 29th, 2025/Chainwire/--**WeFi, the world's first Deobank (Decentralized Onchain Bank), has launched Wenix , a mini-game developed natively for Telegram. Wenix integrates competitive skill-based gameplay with an earning mechanism connected to the WeFi ecosystem, combining entertainment with decentralized finance.





“Wenix is a unique blend of innovation and accessibility, aiming to bridge the gap between decentralized finance and the mainstream audience,” commented Roman Rossov, Chief Product Officer at WeFi. He added: “Leveraging Telegram’s vast reach, Wenix demonstrates how blockchain technology can be made engaging, intuitive, and rewarding for a broad audience, whether they’re exploring DeFi for the first time or are seasoned participants.”





Wenix introduces a mechanism where players purchase ITO Points (IPs) using stablecoins to participate in battles, place bets, and earn additional IPs through victories. These points can be converted into ITO units, which serve as central nodes in the WeFi ecosystem. ITO units allow users to mine WFI, the platform’s native utility token. This process ties the success of Wenix to the overall performance of the ecosystem by influencing the market value of WFI.





WeFi’s mission is to make decentralized finance accessible, secure, and inclusive by creating solutions that combine blockchain technology with user-friendly platforms. This next-generation digital banking solution will bring together blockchain and AI technologies for financial services.





The broader WeFi’s ecosystem integrates various blockchain-powered financial services, with WFI as its core utility token. The ITO platform supports transparent and community-driven fundraising, focusing on fostering early adopters who actively participate in the ecosystem. Players earning IP through Wenix contribute directly to the platform’s development and functionality.





Wenix enhances the traditional Telegram-based games by incorporating player actions into the broader WeFi ecosystem. Each interaction — whether earning IP in Wenix or contributing to other aspects of the ecosystem — impacts the supply and market performance of WFI. This approach connects gameplay with the platform’s financial structure, creating a unified system where user participation directly adds value.

For more information about Wenix, users can join the mini game on Telegram , or join the official Telegram Announcement Channel , the Wenix Community Channel and visit Wenix’s website .

About WeFi

WeFi is the world's first Deobank - Decentralized Onchain Bank. It leverages Blockchain Technology to simplify DeFi experience while keeping it fast, secure and efficient. On top of all the traditional financial services like virtual cards, loans and asset transfer, WeFi proposes non-custodial accounts and stablecoin earnings powered by AI Agents.

