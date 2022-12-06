Weekly Web3 Brand Tracker: Sandbox Fashion Show, Playboy Avatars, and More

👕 Michael Kors, Tommy Hilfiger & more to launch NFTs and metaverse experiences The Council of Fashion Designers of America is celebrating its 60th anniversary with an exhibition in the Sandbox metaverse. As part of the show, Coach, Michael Kors, Carolina Herrera, Diane von Furstenberg, Tommy Hilfiger, Vivienne Tam, and Willy Chavarria will all create one-of-a-kind NFTs with unique utility. . More 🐊 Lacoste launches virtual shopping experience with NFT gating Consumers can purchase new seasonal products from the store and Lacoste NFT holders can access a special VIP room to access exclusive offerings. . More 🏎️ Porsche launching first-ever NFT collection The NFTs are based on the Porsche 911 Carrera 4S. Holders will enter “ a collaborative and immersive journey lasting several months.” More . 🐰 Playboy announces playable NFT avatars for the Sandbox metaverse The NFTs are being released to honor the brand’s 69th anniversary. More. 🚗 FIAT launches metaverse store The FIAT Metaverse Store features a showroom and FIAT Product Genius, a real person “in-store” to answer questions in real-time. Customers will be able to purchase the New 500 La Prima by Bocelli from the store. . More 👟 RTFKT & Nike provide a sneak peek at the upcoming Cryptokicks smart footwear line The shoes, which feature accelerometers, auto-lacing, and lighting, are akin to a smartwatch in a sneaker. . More 🪙 Coinbase forced to remove NFT feature from iOS app The move follows demands from Apple that Coinbase pays a 30% tax on gas fees used to transfer in-app NFTs. Apple’s in-app purchase system does not accept crypto payments, meaning Coinbase couldn’t comply even if they tried to. . More 🏃 Sony reveals new wearable to track movements in the metaverse “Mocopi” includes six pucks that fit the user’s wrists, ankles, head, and hips. The sensors will enable avatars animation inside metaverse apps on Sony & Apple phones. . More 👚 Forever21 brings virtual wearables to the real world The brand is bringing a line of digital wearables that it launched one year ago in Roblox to the real world. . More Photo by on mostafa meraji Unsplash