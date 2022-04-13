Web3 Writing Contest: March 2022 Results Announced!

HackerNoon has partnered with the Octopus Network to give monthly prizes to the best hackerNoon Web3 stories. Just submit your story with the #Web3 tag and you’ll be entered in to win up to $2000 worth of OCT tokens from our $12000 prize pool each month, from March 1st to August 31st. In the first place, we have Neighborhoods of The Future by @katzesther. Web3 and the Meme Economy by @kurtivy has won the second prize. In the third place, we have What is Play to Earn? And Why You Should Join the Movement! by @giorgiob.

Hey Hackers! Welcome to the first results announcement of the #Web3 Writing Contest!





Didn't hear about it yet?





HackerNoon has partnered with Octopus Network to give monthly prizes to the best HackerNoon Web3 stories! Just submit your story with the #Web3 tag, and you'll be entered to win up to $2000 worth of OCT tokens from our $12000 prize pool each month, from March 1st to August 31st.





So who are the winners for the month of March?

#Web3 Writing Contest March 2022 Nominations 🔥

Here’s how we selected the top 10 nominations for the month of March - We picked all the stories tagged with #Web3 on HackerNoon, published in March 2022. Then we chose the top stories using 60:30:10 weightage respectively to:





Number of hours read

Number of people reached

The freshness of the content





And the Winners Are 👀

To make sure that our algorithm is not abused in any way (bot alert! 🤖), editors voted for the top stories. Here are the winners:

In the first place, we have Neighborhoods of The Future by @katzesther

What if there was a convenient way to cut out costly middlemen altogether? Many people want to do it all with just a few clicks of a button or swipes of a screen. There are several sectors of crypto that are burgeoning with potential for the real estate industry as the public becomes more interested in digital currencies. Just look to the rapid rise of NFTs and the metaverse to understand the potential at play.





Great story, @katzesther! You’ve won 434 OCT Tokens!





There are a lot of components that make up Web 3.0, but of all those components, three stand out right now. The first is the blockchain, the second is a cryptocurrency, and the third is NFTs. And two of those three elements have significant communities built around memes.





Congratulations @kurtivy, you have won 260 OCT Tokens​!

The easiest way to explain Play to Earn to a newcomer is to imagine Yu-Gi-Oh! or Magic the Gathering (MTG) back in the day. These cards were sold on eBay for thousands of dollars - old players tired of playing were auctioning out their sets to allow new generations to play with the cards they owned.





Informative story, @giorgio! You have won 86 Oct Tokens!

As the Play-to-Earn space continues to grow, more and more interesting new games will come into the space.In the end, only the projects that bring value to users and the crypto gaming community will have an advantage over games.





Yay, @Cryptonite! You have also won 86 Oct Tokens!





That’s all, hackers! See y'all next time, with more prizes and more contests coming your way! Keep an eye on contests.hackernoon.com for more details. We will contact the winners shortly.





