Web3 : The Decentralization Dilemma: Are We Going to Be Free as Expected?

The more you enter, the more you become locked in. Your social-networking site becomes a central platform - a closed silo of content, and one that does not give you full control over your information in it. The more this kind of architecture gains widespread use, the more the Web becomes fragmented, and the less we enjoy a single, universal information space “ Tim berners Lee” Inventor of the www”
Netscape, Napster, my space, do you feel nostalgic about the old web we had?
The web is not the same anymore! We want the power back to the people; the new web is about data over people for more profit, and we are the merchandise in the “free services” trap.
With Web3, we want a decentralized web, and there will be a price to pay in a world where tech juggernauts invest millions and billions into research! If the web is decentralized, how will their business model will look without total control over our data? Is the web the land of the free? Discover my thoughts now!
The web is something we built together for more privacy and inclusion. It's not the same anymore, and the revolt has brought us to Web3. We want to be free from the tech giants, managing our data and deciding what to do with it. Even if we don’t want to discuss any more with institutions, there will be a price to pay.
We live under constant surveillance, from our devices to the tools we use. What can we do to share knowledge without risking being tracked and having our information stolen, especially if we continue to use these tools?
Here is what we can achieve for knowledge sharing using a blockchain:
Imagine a world where our tools are free from licenses and surveillance. It's just you and your devices, and you have complete control over your data. This concept should also apply to our devices.
Picture having laptops, tablets, and smartwatches dedicated to a decentralized web where no one can track your activities. The same level of privacy should be applied to the operating systems we use.
I believe that by taking certain steps, we can achieve autonomy on the web.
One of my best manifestos is the Mozilla, and my favorite principle is the 4th:
Individuals’ security and privacy on the internet are fundamental and must not be treated as optional.
Are we free?
Freedom is the foundation of many countries around the world. Some people pay the price to achieve it. You don’t have to be a Web3 activist to reclaim the freedom of the web. We all want respect and privacy, and not to be treated as merchandise by tech giants with the lure of free services and surveillance.
Here are the steps I consider we should follow :
Collaborative research involving various stakeholders is the antidote to the influence of tech giants.
Nothing is impossible. We will achieve the internet we desire, and no one can prevent us from securing our freedom.
HackerNoon also has a great perspective on Web 2.5. They have a short documentary I recommend watching to gain another perspective on Web3 anytime, anywhere, and on any device.
If nobody owns the web, it’s time to create the one we've always wanted - a space of freedom, privacy, respect, autonomy, and inclusion. Together, we make the web great again daily with our contributions. The new web should be built silently for a great surprise.