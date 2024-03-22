Web3 : The Decentralization Dilemma: Are We Going to Be Free as Expected?





The more you enter, the more you become locked in. Your social-networking site becomes a central platform - a closed silo of content, and one that does not give you full control over your information in it. The more this kind of architecture gains widespread use, the more the Web becomes fragmented, and the less we enjoy a single, universal information space “ Tim berners Lee” Inventor of the www”





Netscape, Napster, my space, do you feel nostalgic about the old web we had?





The web is not the same anymore! We want the power back to the people; the new web is about data over people for more profit, and we are the merchandise in the “free services” trap.





With Web3, we want a decentralized web, and there will be a price to pay in a world where tech juggernauts invest millions and billions into research! If the web is decentralized, how will their business model will look without total control over our data? Is the web the land of the free? Discover my thoughts now!

David vs Goliath

The web is something we built together for more privacy and inclusion. It's not the same anymore, and the revolt has brought us to Web3. We want to be free from the tech giants, managing our data and deciding what to do with it. Even if we don’t want to discuss any more with institutions, there will be a price to pay.





Strength for tech giants

They have millions and billions to invest in research.





They can innovate and disrupt the industry anytime.





They have a skilled workforce.





Weaknesses

They cannot innovate on everything in tech.





They can lose a part of their workforce anytime.





Investors can withdraw funds in turbulent times.





Strengths for autonomy activities

They can change things with a dedicated workforce in silence without institutional permission, in the case of Bitcoin.





They can disrupt the planet anytime; Bitcoin is the proof.





With millions of people seeking freedom, it’s possible to build powerful communities around the world.





Weaknesses

Fewer funds to build complex systems and infrastructures.





Fewer funds for research, and it requires dedicated people for a decentralized web.





Trust from people addicted to free services and paid from tech giants.

Dispersed Teams Around the Globe

We live under constant surveillance, from our devices to the tools we use. What can we do to share knowledge without risking being tracked and having our information stolen, especially if we continue to use these tools?





Here is what we can achieve for knowledge sharing using a blockchain:





Create collaboration tools, such as Docs and Gmail, with robust encryption that enables users to work together on projects from anywhere in the world without concerns about data theft. Imagine a blockchain system that allows for remote collaboration, where sensitive information shared during work sessions can be securely stored offline with a passphrase and then destroyed, leaving no trace of the information for potential spies and members can use the rollback mechanism and their encrypted data to bring the data back online for project review at any time.





Each member will be assigned a unique ID linked to their iris, fingerprint, or voice. Only one account can be created per individual to prevent impersonation on the blockchain.





For trust between members, consider creating algorithms to detect AI-generated profile photos in the blockchain. Each member involved in a project should be verified multiple times to establish trust between members. Imagine collaborating with an impostor!





Open source tools should be built independently from tech giants to achieve our autonomy with the new Web we want, developers, researchers, and all people of different backgrounds should collaborate without fear of data theft.

More Open-Source Projects!





Imagine a world where our tools are free from licenses and surveillance. It's just you and your devices, and you have complete control over your data. This concept should also apply to our devices.





Picture having laptops, tablets, and smartwatches dedicated to a decentralized web where no one can track your activities. The same level of privacy should be applied to the operating systems we use.





I believe that by taking certain steps, we can achieve autonomy on the web.





One of my best manifestos is the Mozilla, and my favorite principle is the 4th:





Individuals’ security and privacy on the internet are fundamental and must not be treated as optional.

Are we free?

Little Steps We can Follow to Achieve Autonomy With Web3

Freedom is the foundation of many countries around the world. Some people pay the price to achieve it. You don’t have to be a Web3 activist to reclaim the freedom of the web. We all want respect and privacy, and not to be treated as merchandise by tech giants with the lure of free services and surveillance.





Here are the steps I consider we should follow :

The first step is to establish trust between activists and various stakeholders.





To create the internet we envision, we require committed and skilled individuals from diverse backgrounds to drive progress.





Open-source tools should be developed to avoid dependency on tech giants. This is a great way to prevent surveillance, and data theft, and improve knowledge sharing among dispersed teams.





Collaborative research involving various stakeholders is the antidote to the influence of tech giants.

Nothing is impossible. We will achieve the internet we desire, and no one can prevent us from securing our freedom.





HackerNoon also has a great perspective on Web 2.5. They have a short documentary I recommend watching to gain another perspective on Web3 anytime, anywhere, and on any device.

Conclusion

If nobody owns the web, it’s time to create the one we've always wanted - a space of freedom, privacy, respect, autonomy, and inclusion. Together, we make the web great again daily with our contributions. The new web should be built silently for a great surprise.



