We Tested if Virtual Coworking Improved our Team’s Productivity

The past year and a half in the shadow of the pandemic has seen the dawn of many new working and socializing concepts - all of them remote. Remote work is just a survival mode of work, forced upon us by the Pandemic. Working with cameras on obviously isn’t “a thing”, there are [virtual coworking spaces] that offer the chance to socialize digitally and are mainly designed for freelancers who lack a sense of community. It's a much different from being in a virtual room and waiting for a virtual knock on door.