Waymo to Begin Operating in San Diego, Las Vegas, and Detroit in 2026

Waymo, the robotaxi service, will start operating in three new cities in 2026: San Diego, Las Vegas, and Detroit, according to Reuters. Reuters Currently, Waymo operates in 5 cities across the United States: Los Angeles, San Francisco, Phoenix, Austin, and Atlanta. It also plans to expand into Miami and Washington, D.C. Miami Washington, D.C Waymo will begin offering services in Las Vegas in the summer of 2026. "The introduction of Waymo and its autonomous driving technology is not a science experiment, but rather a proven, safe, new alternative designed to help our residents and the millions of visitors who come to our city get around—from the Strip and beyond," said Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley. Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley In Detroit and San Diego, there is no specific timetable as to when operations will begin, but San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria commented, "By welcoming innovative and promising technologies like Waymo's autonomous vehicle service, we're exploring how to make transportation more accessible, more sustainable, and more connected for everyone in our community." San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria commented President of the Epilepsy Foundation of Michigan, Andrea Schotthoefer, said this about Waymo entering the Detroit market: "For many people living with epilepsy, transportation is a significant barrier. The Epilepsy Foundation of Michigan celebrates organizations like Waymo, which are leading the way in providing accessible and safe transportation solutions." Waymo entering the Detroit market