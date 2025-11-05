Lambda and Microsoft Announce Billion Dollar Deal

Lambda and Microsoft have announced that they have agreed to a multibillion-dollar deal, reports Reuters. Reuters According to the agreement, Microsoft will deploy an AI infrastructure in a multi-year agreement. agreement Lambda CEO Stephen Balaban said in a press release: "We've been working with Microsoft for more than eight years, and this is a phenomenal next step in our relationship." said in a press release The deal will see thousands of NVIDIA’s GB300 NVL72 systems being used to power the infrastructure. Photo by Alex Machado on Unsplash Alex Machado Unsplash