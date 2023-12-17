Watching Ads to Waive Gas Fees on Ethereum: A Novel Marketing Strategy?

Too Long; Didn't Read

Watching ads to waive gas fees on Ethereum seems like a brilliant idea to solve the high gas fee challenge, but it’s not. Implementing this strategy may shake the foundational elements of the Ethereum blockchain. Such elements include security, decentralisation, and scalability. High gas fees should be solved by tackling the root causes rather than the symptoms. Waiving gas fees for watching ads is trying to tackle the symptoms instead of the causes. Although watching ads for gas fee waive may be beneficial, it may not be worth the challenge it’d cause the Ethereum ecosystem in the long run.