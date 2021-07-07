Warframe Update 30.5: Sisters of Parvos Brings Lich Changes, Melee Rework, and New Warframe

Warframe’s latest update, Sisters of Parvos, has been released on all consoles. This new update brings additions and changes to the game’s Shadow of Mordor-inspired Lich mechanics, a rebalancing of the game’s melee combat and the game’s newest Warframe, Yareli.

The Sisters of Parvos

The new Sisters of Parvos are the Corpus’ version of the Liches. They’ll act “as your personal antagonist”, taking over Sectors on the map while occasionally hunting you down. The Sisters are accompanied by high-tech robot Hounds that you can convert to be your companions.

Defeating them will present the same choices that defeating Liches do.You may kill them for their weapon or convert them to serve as one of your Railjack Crew members.

They have their own unique weapons in the form of Tenet weapons. Like their Kuva counterparts, many of these are reskins of existing Corpus weapons with tweaked stats and new mechanics such as new alternative fire modes.

Lich Changes

The Kuva Lich system is changing to end within Railjack, bringing them in line with the Sisters. The Murmur system has been changed to identify known requiems faster, a new mod that acts as a known requiem at all times has been introduced, and a gear item that forces a showdown has been added.

The Kuva Liches have also gotten three new Kuva Weapons.

The New Warframe, Yareli

The blueprint for the new water-themed Warframe, Yareli, can be earned by completing a new quest with the Fortuna-based Ventkids. The blueprints for her parts must be researched at a new Dojo lab, the Bash Lab.

Void Storm Rewards

Void Storms have gotten new benefits in the form of Corrupted Holokeys, which can be traded with Ergo Glast for the new Briefcase Melee weapons. These weapons will be on a weekly rotation which means that you might need to wait for the weapon you were hoping to get released.

Our guide on how to clear Void Storms can be found here

Melee Rework and More

The update comes with a rework that is intended to bring melee and ranged weapons to parity, as opposed to melee weapons being significantly more powerful than their ranged counterparts. While many of the new mods need to be earned in the high-level Steel Path missions, the changes will be felt by all players.

This update is a sizable one with many more changes coming to the game such as another round of Tennogen items on PC, new Syndicate rewards and much more.

