Warframe: How to Complete the Waverider Quest to build Yareli

Warframe’s Update 30.5 brings with it the new [Sisters of Parvos](https://hackernoon.com/sisters-of-parvos-guide-how-to-make-hunt-and-defeat-them-v4u37h1) antagonists, new weapons, and a new Warframe, Yareli, tied to a new quest. Anyone who wants to unlock Yareli will need to do the new quest, called The Waverider. It sees the Tenno decipher the pages of an ancient Orokin comic to attempt to save the life of one of the hoverboarding Ventkids. It’s a little strange.\n\n\\\n# How to get the Yareli blueprint\n\n\\\nYareli’s blueprint is given as a reward for completing The Waverider.\n\n\\\nWhile most of Warframe’s quests involve learning new game modes like The Glast Gambit introducing The Index or unlocking new mechanics like Rising Tide giving Railjack, The Waverider is based on the K-Drive. The K-Drive, essentially a hoverboard for us to become space-Tony Hawk with, hasn’t been used for much since its introduction in 2018.\n\n\\\nProgressing the quest will need you to achieve greater and greater feats to unlock pages of a comic. If you haven’t done much with the K-Drive, you’ll be able to ease yourself into it thanks to the quest requirements starting relatively easy and scaling up as you progress. It will, however, still be quite difficult if you aren’t familiar with the K-Drive.\n\n\\\nMuch of the difficulty lies in understanding the scoring system. Practicing how to chain together tricks will help you go far. It’s not so much of a problem early on but if you need to hit certain scores or if you need to hit a combo multiplier later on in the quest, a good place to do it would be the pipes just outside Fortuna’s entrance\n\n\\\n ![Here's how it looks](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/ARCWTrgYpoc531106B2eMedWoT42-4zav352i.jpeg)\n\n ![It's at the marker on the map](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/ARCWTrgYpoc531106B2eMedWoT42-lbb035c9.jpeg)\n\nThese pipes are long enough for you to easily chain jumps and grinds on them to rack up high scores and keep combos going for longer, two things that the quest will have you do.\n\n\\\n## How to Get 5 Seconds of Air Time\n\n ![It's at Marker 2](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/ARCWTrgYpoc531106B2eMedWoT42-nebl3520.jpeg)\n\n\\\nOne area that can be quite difficult would be getting five seconds of air time. A good spot to clear that challenge is in the area above, at the tower in the centre of the Coolant Reservoir. It’s one of the tallest spots on the map. Just jump off the end at speed and you’ll get five seconds in the air.\n\n\\\nAnother challenge is to kill enemies with a K-Drive slam. While it’s not well explained, a general rule of thumb here is to aim for the head. If you can get your board to connect with their skull, it would be an instant kill. It would take a bit of practice, but you’ll get it done.\n\n\\\nIf the rest of the quest steps are a challenge, you can always get a gilded K-Drive by buying it off the Ventkids. It costs a small amount of Platinum but the ability to put some basic mods on your K-Drive would make the quest significantly easier.\n\n\\\n# Where to get Yareli’s Chassis, Systems and Neuroptics Blueprints\n\n\\\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/ARCWTrgYpoc531106B2eMedWoT42-ppbw3523.jpeg)\n\n\\\nYareli’s remaining blueprints can be researched at the Ventkids’ Bash Lab inside the Dojo. You will need to be part of a clan to research these blueprints. Like the other four labs, the Bash Lab will need to be built with the requisite parts.\n\n\\\nIt will also require the Tenno Lab, two Dojo capacity, and 5 energy to be constructed.\n\n* **1000 Credits**\n* **450 Ferrite**\n* **250 Circuits**\n* **100 Thermal Sludge**\n* **1 Forma**\n\n\\\nAs always, these costs will scale up with the size of your clan, going from:\n\n* Ghost – x1\n* Shadow – x3\n* Storm – x10\n* Mountain – x30\n* Moon – x100\n\n\\\nOnce that’s done, all you need to do is to begin the research, which will take three days to complete.\n\n\\\nAnd after that, fund the research to get Yareli’s parts and start crafting her the same way you would do for any Warframe.\n\n\\\n## Final thoughts on getting Yareli and the Waverider\n\nAs a K-Drive themed Warframe, the quest suits Yareli well and the comic that accompanies the quest is a nice break from Warframe’s usual storytelling. However, it seems that Yareli herself is a little underwhelming. Her crowd-control ability can only affect three enemies at a time and she lacks any serious damage reduction. Her ability to ride her K-Drive on any tileset is pretty clunky in Warframe’s tighter maps such as the Ship tilesets.\n\n\\\nThe quest itself might not be for most players. K-Drives don’t add all that much to Warframe and having to learn how to use them properly just to get an underwhelming Warframe stings. There is an interesting interaction at the end of the quest that builds on the lore, but not too much.