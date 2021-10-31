VWAP Indicator: How To Become Better At Trading Crypto

The Volume Weighted Average Price Indicator (VWAP) is a technical analysis tool that day traders and intraday traders use to spot entry points and exit in their short-term trades. VWAP can help you time your trades in the crypto markets by letting you know when an oversold or overbought trend is suspected. The VWAP indicator provides crypto traders with valuable information on entry and exit points and the relative strength of the underlying asset. The last thing you want is to miss an opportunity because you were sleeping.