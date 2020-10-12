Vishal Chovatiya Writes Code When It Is Helpful To Others in The Future

You know that feeling when you work really hard on something for really long and it feels like nobody really notices?

Speaking of the best people and products in technology, here’s a quick (and interesting!) intro to 2020 Noonie Nominee, Vishal Chovatiya from India, who’s been nominated in the Future Heroes and Technology categories.

1. Which 2020 Noonie have you been nominated for?

PRODUCTIVITY

2. Tell us a bit about yourself.

I live in Bangalore(India).

I write articles on my blog(http://www.vishalchovatiya.com/) about the things I’m interested in.

I watch a lot of sci-fi movies & never miss iron-man/transformer like series.

I write code & preserve it if it is helpful to others & me in the future.

I am working with passionate & heterogeneous peoples to build the virtual prototype for electronic systems, computing platforms & SoCs to reduce time to market, pre-silicon functional verification, architecture exploration & early software development.

I am Software Developer⌨, Fitness Freak🏋, Geek🤓, Hipster🕴, Blogger👨‍💻, Productivity Hacker⌚, Technical Writer✍️, Always a Student👨‍🎓 & Learning Junkie📚.

3. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

Make: Electronics Gadget(Embedded Systems)

Write: Mostly about software(C++, Design Patterns)

Manage: http://www.vishalchovatiya.com/

4. What are you most excited about right now?

Modern C++ & Technical Writing

5. What are you worried about right now?

I have lot to learn, Dont know when this will end.

6. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

Consistency along with persistent effort will make you successful...!

7. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

No change at all. Even getting more opportunity.

8. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

Sea Exploration

10. Which apps can't you live without?

Google Keep

11. What are you currently learning?

Functional Programming in C++

