Vishal Chovatiya Writes Code When It Is Helpful To Others in The Future

The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.
You know that feeling when you work really hard on something for really long and it feels like nobody really notices?
Hacker Noon’s Annual Tech Industry Awards, the 2020 Noonies, are here to help with that.
Speaking of the best people and products in technology, here’s a quick (and interesting!) intro to 2020 Noonie Nominee, Vishal Chovatiya from India, who’s been nominated in the Future Heroes and Technology categories.
Thank you to our 2020 Noonies partners: Sustany Capital, .TECH Domains, Grant for the Web, Skillsoft, Flipside Crypto, Udacity, and Beyondskills!
PRODUCTIVITY
I live in Bangalore(India).
I write articles on my blog(http://www.vishalchovatiya.com/) about the things I’m interested in.
I watch a lot of sci-fi movies & never miss iron-man/transformer like series.
I write code & preserve it if it is helpful to others & me in the future.
I am working with passionate & heterogeneous peoples to build the virtual prototype for electronic systems, computing platforms & SoCs to reduce time to market, pre-silicon functional verification, architecture exploration & early software development.
I am Software Developer⌨, Fitness Freak🏋, Geek🤓, Hipster🕴, Blogger👨💻, Productivity Hacker⌚, Technical Writer✍️, Always a Student👨🎓 & Learning Junkie📚.
Make: Electronics Gadget(Embedded Systems)
Write: Mostly about software(C++, Design Patterns)
Manage: http://www.vishalchovatiya.com/
Modern C++ & Technical Writing
I have lot to learn, Dont know when this will end.
Consistency along with persistent effort will make you successful...!
No change at all. Even getting more opportunity.
Sea Exploration
Google Keep
Functional Programming in C++
With gratitude to Hacker Noon's 2020 Noonies Partners: Sustany Capital, .TECH Domains, Grant for the Web, Skillsoft, Flipside Crypto, Udacity, and Beyondskills!
Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.