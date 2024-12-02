Want to Stop Wasting Hours on OpenGraph Images? Let's Fix That Together 👋

Ever had this moment? You've just written an amazing blog post or launched a new feature. You share it on Twitter and... the preview looks terrible. Or worse, no preview at all. Now you're spending the next hour trying to get that OpenGraph (OG) image just right. 😅
I feel you. As developers, we have better things to do than fight with design tools for social previews.
Last month, I was updating my website. Simple task, right? Well, not quite:
1. Open Figma
2. Google "What size should OG images be?"
3. Create new frame (1200x630, got it!)
4. Add text, looks good
5. Export and test...
6. Text is too small on mobile
7. Back to Figma
8. Repeat... for Each. Single. Post.
Two hours later, I was still tweaking fonts and wondering why I, a developer, was spending my evening doing this.
After sharing my frustration in some Discord communities, I discovered I wasn't the only one. Here's what other developers told me:
"I keep a Figma file with all my OG templates, but it's still a pain to update each one."
"I tried automating it with code, but making it look good was harder than I thought."
"Sometimes I just skip it because it takes too much time."
Sound familiar?
After talking with dozens of developers, here are the common pain points we all share:
Manual design work for each image
Testing across platforms
Tweaking for different displays
"Why am I spending my coding time on this?"
Font size? Font family?
Colors and contrast
Layout and spacing
"I'm a developer, not a designer!"
Different size requirements per platform
Caching issues
Missing previews
"Why isn't this showing up on Twitter?"
Here's what I think we need:
And that's exactly what I'm working on with gleam.so.
Over the next few posts, we'll dive deep into OpenGraph images. Here's what you can expect:
OG image specifications that actually work
Platform-specific requirements
Implementation best practices
Quick wins for better previews
Testing and validation
Automation techniques
Before/After examples
Performance impact
A/B testing results
I want this series to be genuinely helpful for developers. So:
What's your biggest OG image challenge?
Which platforms give you the most trouble?
What would make this process easier?
Drop a comment with your answer:
What's the longest you've spent trying to get an OG image right? And was it worth it?
Mine was 2.5 hours... and I still wasn't happy with the result. 😅
This is Part 1 of the "Making OpenGraph Work" series. Follow along as we tackle OpenGraph images, step by step.