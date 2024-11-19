ReadWrite
The Essential Guide to Social Share Images in 2024by@anhphong
The Essential Guide to Social Share Images in 2024

by anhphongNovember 19th, 2024
As developers, we spend hours crafting great content, but often overlook how it appears when shared on social media. Let's fix that with this practical guide to social share images
As developers, we spend hours crafting great content, but often overlook how it appears when shared on social media. Let's fix that with this practical guide to social share images (OG images).

What Are OG Images & Why They Matter

Open Graph (OG) images are preview images that appear when your content is shared on social platforms.


They're your first impression in a crowded social feed.


Simple example: When you share your blog post on Twitter/LinkedIn, the large image that appears is the OG image.

Quick Size Reference

Here's what you need to know for major platforms:

Facebook/LinkedIn:
- 1200 x 630px (1.91:1 ratio)
- Minimum: 600 x 315px
- Max file size: 8MB

Twitter:
- 1200 x 600px (2:1 ratio)
- Large card: 1200 x 600px
- Small card: 440 x 220px

Pro tip: Design for 1200 x 630px - it works well across all platforms.


Implementation in 30 Seconds

Add these meta tags to your <head>:

<!-- Basic OG Image -->
<meta property="og:image" content="https://yourdomain.com/og-image.png" />
<meta property="og:image:width" content="1200" />
<meta property="og:image:height" content="630" />

<!-- Twitter -->
<meta name="twitter:card" content="summary_large_image" />
<meta name="twitter:image" content="https://yourdomain.com/og-image.png" />


5 Design Tips That Actually Work

  1. Text Hierarchy
    • Main message: 5-7 words max
    • Font size: Min 30px (test on mobile)
  2. Contrast is King
    • Dark text on light bg (or vice versa)
    • Test: Can you read it at thumbnail size?
  3. Brand Consistency
    • Logo placement (pick a corner and stick to it)
    • Use your brand colors
  4. Whitespace
    • Don't overcrowd
    • Leave 10% padding on edges
  5. Mobile-First
    • Test how it looks on phone screens
    • Most shares are viewed on mobile


Common Gotchas to Avoid

❌ Using generic stock photos

✅ Custom graphics or branded templates


❌ Text too small/too much

✅ Large, scannable text


❌ Inconsistent branding

✅ Use templates with your brand elements


Quick Testing

Test your OG images with these tools:


Automate It (Because We're Developers)

Why create OG images manually when you can automate? Some approaches:


DIY Solution:

// Using Node.js + Sharp
const sharp = require('sharp');

async function generateOG(text) {
  return await sharp('template.png')
    .resize(1200, 630)
    .composite([{
      input: Buffer.from(`<svg>...</svg>`),
      top: 0,
      left: 0,
    }])
    .png()
    .toBuffer();
}


Vercel's OG Image Generation:

// pages/api/og.tsx
import { ImageResponse } from '@vercel/og';

export default function handler() {
  return new ImageResponse(
    (
      <div style={{ 
        background: 'white',
        width: '100%',
        height: '100%',
        padding: '50px'
      }}>
        <h1>Hello OG Image</h1>
      </div>
    )
  );
}


Spacecoin
