    VERSES AI Announces AGI Breakthrough: Invokes Open AI's 'Assist' Clauseby@deniseholt

    VERSES AI Announces AGI Breakthrough: Invokes Open AI's 'Assist' Clause

    In an unprecedented move by VERSES AI, today's announcement of a breakthrough revealing a new path to AGI based on 'natural' rather than 'artificial' intelligence, VERSES took out a full page ad in the NY Times with an open letter to the Board of Open AI appealing to their stated mission "to build artificial general intelligence (AGI) that is safe and benefits all of humanity." Specifically, the appeal addresses a clause in the Open AI Board’s charter that states in pursuit of their mission to “to build artificial general intelligence (AGI) that is safe and benefits all of humanity,” and the concerns about late stage AGI becoming a “competitive race without time for adequate safety precautions. Therefore, if a value-aligned, safety-conscious project comes close to building AGI before we do, we commit to stop competing with and start assisting this project.”

    machine-learning #agi #open-ai #verses-ai #ai
    Denise Holt HackerNoon profile picture

    @deniseholt

    Denise Holt

    Futurist | Advisor | Founder | Keynote Speaker | Active Inference AI & The Spatial Web

